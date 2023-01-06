Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Jan. 6-8
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The weekend is almost here! From hikes to concerts to celebrations, there are several things happening on January 6, 7 and 8.Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
January 6
- Quick Response Holiday Lights Display
- The last night of the display for the season
- Quick Response, 2077 Route 9 in Round Lake
- 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Moonlight Hike
- Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park
- 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Register on the Wilton Wildlife Preserve website
- E1 Kickin’ It Off Country 2023
- Cohoes Music Hall
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website
January 7
- Twelfth Night Celebration
- Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Three Kings Day Celebration
- Capital District Latinos, 160 Central Avenue in Albany
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Snowshoe Hike
- Up Yonda Farm, 5239 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing
- 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Oh Tannen BaumFire
- June Farms, 275 Parker Road in West Sand Lake
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Buy tickets on the Eventbrite website
- Deaf Leopard: The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience
- Cohoes Music Hall
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website
January 8
- Oh Tannen BaumFire
- June Farms, 275 Parker Road in West Sand Lake
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Buy tickets on the Eventbrite website
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0