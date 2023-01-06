If you care at all about the brands you’re tossing on each morning, you’ve probably heard of Alex Mill. The San Francisco-based essentials brand has been the talk of the town since its 2012 inception on account of its capsule of crafted, sourced and designed garments reminiscent of iconic ’90s J.Crew looks. The clothing Alex Mill offers is subtle, streamlined and ultra-stylish — everything quality basics should be — and usually come with a price tag to match…until now. That’s right — a rare Alex Mill sale is currently running, and we can’t stress enough that this is not one you want to miss.

5 DAYS AGO