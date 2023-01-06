ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark Art Institute plans free screening of ‘Fantasia’

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wx1DD_0k5l7US200

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — On Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m., the Clark Art Institute will screen Walt Disney’s “Fantasia” in its auditorium. The showing is the second event in the Clark’s Film and Drawing series, inspired by the exhibition, Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century Drawings from the Bibliotèque Nationale de France.

Fantasia illustrates animation’s connection to the embodied, lyrical quality of drawing. When released in 1940, Disney studio’s third feature film was a technological marvel, introducing stereophonic sound to the masses.

The event is free to the public; no registration is required. For more information, visit the Clark’s online events hub .

