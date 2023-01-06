Read full article on original website
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Autoblog
Surprise (not), most Americans in survey think EVs are way too expensive
It’s easy to find blog posts and articles on the seismic shift in vehicle prices and market behavior over the past couple of years. While the loudest voices on the internet often miss the mark on true public opinion, the 2023 Deloitte Automotive Consumer Study showed that more than half of new car buyers think electric vehicles cost too much.
RideApart
After The Hornet And Transalp, Is Honda Working On A GB750?
Honda went to work in Fall 2022. After debuting the CB750 Hornet at Intermot in October, Big Red hit us with a one-two combo by dropping the XL750 Transalp at EICMA. Both models leveraged historic Honda nameplates but championed an all-new parallel-twin powerplant to meet today’s middleweight class demands.
Infiniti QX65 Coming As Coupe Version Of QX60 SUV
CarBuzz has discovered a new trademark for the name QX65 that luxury brand Infiniti has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Since the Infiniti QX55 is the coupe version of the QX50, it's safe to assume that Infiniti is working on a coupe version of the QX60 SUV. The application was filed roughly a week ago, on December 22, which suggests that the decision to introduce the new model to the American market was made recently. The similarly named QX56 was offered between 2004-2010 and was a rather hideous machine before it was renamed the QX80, but we doubt that the QX65 will be anything but attractive. It's also possible that a hybrid version will be offered.
Daily Beast
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars If Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least. Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.
Man Devastated as Tesla Stock Bombs with $10 Million Dollar Life Savings Loss
Layoffs are taking place across the country with tens of thousands of employees let go each day. As major health issues, shrinking 401k's, crypto winters, and the ongoing recession continue to throw the country into economic chaos, every dollar is seemingly worth more than gold.
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mercedes’ New EV Charging Network Will Be Public But Reservable By Owners
Mercedes-BenzIt'll include 400 stations and 2,700 chargers in North America by 2027, and Mercedes drivers will get preference.
Inside the 'Fly Fleet': billionaire Google founder Sergey Brin's growing flotilla of megayachts, boats, and jet skis
Since leaving Google, Brin has collected a small navy's worth of boats, which require a global staff of 50 to sail and maintain.
Geely's EV brand Zeekr aims to double sales in 2023, expand in Europe
LAS VEGAS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle brand Zeekr aims to double sales in 2023 to about 140,000 vehicles and plans to expand sales in Europe, Chief Executive Andy An told Reuters on Thursday.
MotorAuthority
BMW expands feature subscriptions in US—and it's not all bad
BMW in recent years started offering features via subscription, which allows a vehicle's owner to unlock features already built into the vehicle, typically via an over-the-air update. Previously, feature subscriptions were mostly limited to markets outside the U.S., but that is no longer the case. First noted by Car and...
insideevs.com
Tesla Reminds California How Much It Contributes To Its Economy
Despite opening a new factory in Austin, Texas and moving its corporate headquarters there, Tesla remains heavily involved in California. And it wants people to know that. The thing is everyone familiar with Tesla is aware of this, yet the automaker felt the need to remind everyone how big it is in the Golden State in a rare blog post.
Mazda’s Rotary Engine Lives Again as a Range Extender for Their EV
It's anyone's guess how or why Mazda thought it was a good application for its famed rotary engine.
When Selling a Truck Every 49 Seconds Is a Disappointment
Ford did it again: The F-Series was the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in 2022. While the exact tally isn’t in yet, the automaker confirmed on Tuesday that sales for the pickups passed the 640,000 mark, making it the 41st year in a row it was the best-selling vehicle in America, and the 46th year in a row it was the best-selling truck.
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi Efficiency Is Unreal, Twice As Thrifty As Ford F-150
According to detailed calculations by Jon Stewart (Cleanerwatt), the all-new Tesla Semi is twice as efficient as the Ford F-150 pickup truck. Keep in mind, a Class 8 semi-truck weighs in at four to five times that of a gas- or diesel-powered F-150. Tesla is known for producing some of...
Emirates release their first fully refurbished A380 into traffic
The first of the refurbished Emirates A380 has re-entered service, with it flying off to Heathrow on its first flight on Friday. The aircraft – A6-EVM – has been in the shop having a full refit, as Emirates kicks its US$ 2 billion retrofit program. Emirates provided a time-lapse video of the aircraft getting its work done.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 Dethrones Toyota Camry
The Tesla Model 3 has dethroned the Toyota Camry's 28 year win streak as the best selling mid-sized sedan in Australia. In a 28 year run, the Toyota Camry has been upended by the Tesla Model 3 as the best selling mid-sized sedan vehicle in Australia. This is for ALL vehicles, not just electric vehicles. This is a huge milestone for Tesla.
Apple Is Controversially Debuting a Line of AI-Voiced Audiobooks
At the beginning of the year, I expressed hope that we’d find practical and non-controversial uses for artificial intelligence. Not getting the memo, at least on the latter part: Apple, which just announced a range of AI-narrated audiobooks that seems likely to upset the audiobook industry and people who understand that book narration is an art form.
Big Tesla Shareholder Mounts a Rebellion Against Elon Musk
Elon Musk is under siege. The billionaire entrepreneur has been the object of public attacks for several weeks now by some of Tesla's major and most vocal retail shareholders. The more the stock of the manufacturer of electric vehicles tumbles, the more the attacks of these individual shareholders redouble and become violent.
What Exactly Is Wireless TV and Is It Our Home Theater Future?
A 97-inch screen is impressive. More impressive? A 97-inch screen that doesn’t have any input cables. That’s the wireless TV reality LG is presenting this year at CES — and they’re not the only brand that thinks we’re due for a minimalist, (nearly) wire-free future.
Volkswagen's Next EV Is The ID.7 Sedan With A 430 Mile Range
Volkswagen returns to CES after a six-year hiatus. The carmaker is adding to its fully electric line-up with a new all-electric sedan called the ID.7.
