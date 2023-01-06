ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alleghany County woman who abducted a child from a church in Giles County has been sentenced to prison time. Nancy Fridley pleaded guilty to charges of abduction of a child and child neglect in July of 2022. Fridley was sentenced to 25 years in...
WDBJ7.com

Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is providing more information following the deadly shooting in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon. CPD announced Monday, January 9, that the body of Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas was found near Fitzgerald Tire on Monticello Road. A second person at the scene was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Prison sentence in multi-million drug trafficking case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who used to live in Lynchburg has been sentenced to prison on multiple drug charges. According to a release, 45-year-old Jermel Lawrence Storey, who most recently lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in July...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Hurt, Brett Justin

Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police receive funding designed to help keep city safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman says 2022 was the third-highest homicide rate in the city’s history. But the department just received funding that could help keep you and your family safe. Officials say there were 68 shootings in 2022. Only 18 were closed by...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages

A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
ROANOKE, VA
WBTV

CMPD searching for missing Virginia man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WDBJ7.com

Rescued beagles reunite since being adopted in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of beagles have a new life after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. More than 100 beagles were rescued by Angels of Assisi from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. “They were really shut down. They were scared. They didn’t really know...
CUMBERLAND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices in Roanoke down 6.4 cents in a month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand unchanged compared to a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Amherst County students remembered after Nelson County incident

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County is mourning the loss of two students following a tragedy in Nelson County over winter break. Three bodies were found after a vehicle was discovered in the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, according to police. 11-year-old Jasiah Davis and 17-year-old Christopher Doss were...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg man arrested for armed robbery in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested for an armed robbery at a gas station in Campbell County Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for a reported armed robbery and found...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Police respond to weapon brandished incident

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department responded to a business around 7 p.m. on Saturday night for a report of someone brandishing a weapon. Police say the business is located on Independence Blvd. and Forest Rd. The person reportedly left on foot and was arrested on a separate charge.
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions. Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators. Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve. “We’re always looking for innovative ways in which...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Personal stories shared in Roanoke highlights Tuskegee Airmen

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black soldiers and pilots in the Army Air Corps. Their success in World War II helped pave the way for the integration of the military and the United States. That story was shared with the Roanoke community at the Harrison Museum on Friday evening.
ROANOKE, VA

