Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
WDBJ7.com
Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alleghany County woman who abducted a child from a church in Giles County has been sentenced to prison time. Nancy Fridley pleaded guilty to charges of abduction of a child and child neglect in July of 2022. Fridley was sentenced to 25 years in...
WDBJ7.com
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is providing more information following the deadly shooting in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon. CPD announced Monday, January 9, that the body of Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas was found near Fitzgerald Tire on Monticello Road. A second person at the scene was...
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
cbs19news
Prison sentence in multi-million drug trafficking case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who used to live in Lynchburg has been sentenced to prison on multiple drug charges. According to a release, 45-year-old Jermel Lawrence Storey, who most recently lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in July...
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
WDBJ7.com
Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police receive funding designed to help keep city safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman says 2022 was the third-highest homicide rate in the city’s history. But the department just received funding that could help keep you and your family safe. Officials say there were 68 shootings in 2022. Only 18 were closed by...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages
A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police reports 2022 had one more shooting than year prior
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This past week Mayor Sherman Lea gave the city council a new plan of action to fight gun and teen violence. WDBJ7 talked to Lea, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, and Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman about the possibility of a new curfew. “The gun violence...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One person dead, multiple people detained in Sunday shooting
One person is dead and another suffered gunshot wounds in an incident reported Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Monticello Road in Charlottesville. According to Charlottesville Police, multiple individuals have been detained as a result of the investigation. CPD reports that there is no active threat at this time.
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing Virginia man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
WSET
Danville Police seize pounds of weed, cocaine and guns after crime reduction partnership
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville authorities announced the results of a month-long partnership between the Danville Police Dept. and Virginia State Police as part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Operation Bold Blue Line initiative. Launched in October 2022, the operation aims to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crimes in designated...
WDBJ7.com
Rescued beagles reunite since being adopted in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of beagles have a new life after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. More than 100 beagles were rescued by Angels of Assisi from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. “They were really shut down. They were scared. They didn’t really know...
WDBJ7.com
Gas prices in Roanoke down 6.4 cents in a month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand unchanged compared to a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
WSLS
Amherst County students remembered after Nelson County incident
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County is mourning the loss of two students following a tragedy in Nelson County over winter break. Three bodies were found after a vehicle was discovered in the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, according to police. 11-year-old Jasiah Davis and 17-year-old Christopher Doss were...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg man arrested for armed robbery in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested for an armed robbery at a gas station in Campbell County Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for a reported armed robbery and found...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Police respond to weapon brandished incident
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department responded to a business around 7 p.m. on Saturday night for a report of someone brandishing a weapon. Police say the business is located on Independence Blvd. and Forest Rd. The person reportedly left on foot and was arrested on a separate charge.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions. Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators. Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve. “We’re always looking for innovative ways in which...
WDBJ7.com
Personal stories shared in Roanoke highlights Tuskegee Airmen
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black soldiers and pilots in the Army Air Corps. Their success in World War II helped pave the way for the integration of the military and the United States. That story was shared with the Roanoke community at the Harrison Museum on Friday evening.
Comments / 0