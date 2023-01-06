Read full article on original website
15 Best Restaurants in Mackinaw City, MI
Apart from its bustling automobile industry and beautiful Great Lakes, an underrated part of the state of Michigan is its food scene. The Wolverine State is teeming with restaurants offering various delicious dishes worth trying. One particular spot that's filled with different dining choices is Mackinaw City, Michigan. This quaint...
B-52 Crashed in Lake Michigan in 1971 — One Minute Shy of Causing a Devastating Nuclear Meltdown
Fifty-two years ago on Jan. 7, a B-52 bomber and its crew of nine plunged into the frigid depths of Lake Michigan, killing all aboard. Witnesses described seeing a massive fireball around 6:30 p.m., descending like a setting sun in the dark January sky. What was already a tragic loss...
Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look
Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
Governor approves veterans cemetery in Northern Michigan
Michigan’s first state-owned veterans cemetery is coming up-north. A bill that will both allocate funding and give the state permission to purchase land in either Crawford or Presque Isle counties was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. Her signature marks the end of a two-year legislative...
