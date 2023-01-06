ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 3

Susan
2d ago

Mass. Is one of the most corrupt states. They don’t require ID WHEN VOTING . I’m sure some of them go to different towns and vote multiple times.

Reply
2
Related
NBC News

A dozen Republicans file for Kentucky governor's race

A dozen Republicans filed to run against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office, following Friday's filing deadline. The deadline passed without former GOP Gov. Matt Bevin filing for another run, despite hinting that he could jump into the race. Bevin had called reporters to the state Capitol on Friday but did not ultimately file, per the Louisville Courier Journal. Bevin lost a close race to Beshear in 2019, falling short by roughly 5,000 votes.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

Mississippi agency denies NAACP’s water discrimination claim

A Mississippi environmental regulator has denied claims that the state agency he leads discriminated against the capital city of Jackson in its distribution of federal funds for wastewater treatment. In a recently unearthed letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Christopher Wells wrote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority of 16k canceled Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were from Democrats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGMD Radio

Gov Carney Extends Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days

Governor John Carney has formally extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days. The Governor says that Covid-19 cases peak in January. This extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue Covid-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, a public health emergency declaration must be renewed every 30 days.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

About 16K mail-in ballots thrown out in Pa. election, data shows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

'Don't Say Gay' feud advances with new proposed legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County website...
FLORIDA STATE
KXII.com

Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tuesday is Election Day for some in the Sooner State for special elections and propositions. In Carter County, a $21.7 million school bond at Fox Public Schools would pay for a new elementary school with a cafeteria and safe room. In Love County, voters will decide whether...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
Ironton Tribune

‘Our voice just got louder’

COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
CBS Detroit

AG Nessel joins coalition challenging 'Don't Say Gay' Law

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining a coalition of 18 attorneys general opposing Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law.The law prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade entirely. The law also requires that the state education agency write new classroom instructions for standards that must be followed by grades 4-12.Nessel argues the law poses a serious threat to LGBTQ+ students who are particularly vulnerable to the harms caused by discrimination."One of the most important issues surrounding the education of our kids is making them feel seen, protected, and appreciated," Nessel...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washingtonian.com

Weed in the DMV: The Latest Laws

The law used to be simple: Marijuana was a no-no. But things have changed quickly, and it’s become hard to keep track. Here’s our handy guide to the latest on lighting up. The mayor signed a bill in October allowing adults to self-certify that they qualify for medical marijuana—no prescription needed. (Others can legally possess two ounces or no more than three mature plants at home.) In June, the DC Council also passed a bill that protects employees from getting fired if they fail a drug test. Meanwhile, the city has been wrestling with how best to handle “gifting” shops that exploit a legal loophole to peddle pot.
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

DeWine vetoes bill that would have stopped flavored tobacco ban

(The Center Square) – Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products got new life Thursday morning after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have stopped communities from creating their own regulations. DeWine said House Bill 513 is not in the best interest of Ohioans and said he would support a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products. “Candidly, we’re dealing with young people’s lives and when a local community...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC News

NBC News

573K+
Followers
64K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy