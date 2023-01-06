Read full article on original website
Susan
2d ago
Mass. Is one of the most corrupt states. They don’t require ID WHEN VOTING . I’m sure some of them go to different towns and vote multiple times.
Reply
2
Related
A dozen Republicans file for Kentucky governor's race
A dozen Republicans filed to run against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office, following Friday's filing deadline. The deadline passed without former GOP Gov. Matt Bevin filing for another run, despite hinting that he could jump into the race. Bevin had called reporters to the state Capitol on Friday but did not ultimately file, per the Louisville Courier Journal. Bevin lost a close race to Beshear in 2019, falling short by roughly 5,000 votes.
Mississippi agency denies NAACP’s water discrimination claim
A Mississippi environmental regulator has denied claims that the state agency he leads discriminated against the capital city of Jackson in its distribution of federal funds for wastewater treatment. In a recently unearthed letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Christopher Wells wrote...
coloradopolitics.com
Facing felony and misdemeanor charges, Democratic lawmaker resigns on eve of legislative session
Democratic Rep. Tracey Bernett, who faces felony and misdemeanor charges alleging she falsified her residency for purposes of running for office, has resigned on the eve of Colorado's 2023 legislative session. "Ms. Bernett has chosen to relinquish her position while addressing these charges rather than compromising the policy initiatives she...
Grand jury in Georgia Trump election probe completes final report, judge says
The Georgia grand jury conducting a criminal investigation into whether there were any “coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections” in the state by former President Donald Trump and his allies has completed its work, a judge said in a ruling issued Monday. The...
Majority of 16k canceled Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were from Democrats
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
WGMD Radio
Gov Carney Extends Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days
Governor John Carney has formally extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days. The Governor says that Covid-19 cases peak in January. This extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue Covid-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, a public health emergency declaration must be renewed every 30 days.
About 16K mail-in ballots thrown out in Pa. election, data shows
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
'Don't Say Gay' feud advances with new proposed legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County website...
KXII.com
Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tuesday is Election Day for some in the Sooner State for special elections and propositions. In Carter County, a $21.7 million school bond at Fox Public Schools would pay for a new elementary school with a cafeteria and safe room. In Love County, voters will decide whether...
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom held on $500K bail
Prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the home of Ana Walshe. Her husband has been charged with misleading police. NBC's Priscilla Thompson reports.Jan. 9, 2023.
them.us
Arizona’s New Governor Katie Hobbs Issued LGBTQ+ Protections on Her First Day in Office
Ahead of her official inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs issued an executive order Monday strengthening nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ workers across the state. “Ensuring that Arizona is for everyone” — one of Hobbs’ campaign slogans — “requires that every Arizonan should have the opportunity to participate in...
Ironton Tribune
‘Our voice just got louder’
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
AG Nessel joins coalition challenging 'Don't Say Gay' Law
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining a coalition of 18 attorneys general opposing Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law.The law prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade entirely. The law also requires that the state education agency write new classroom instructions for standards that must be followed by grades 4-12.Nessel argues the law poses a serious threat to LGBTQ+ students who are particularly vulnerable to the harms caused by discrimination."One of the most important issues surrounding the education of our kids is making them feel seen, protected, and appreciated," Nessel...
Washingtonian.com
Weed in the DMV: The Latest Laws
The law used to be simple: Marijuana was a no-no. But things have changed quickly, and it’s become hard to keep track. Here’s our handy guide to the latest on lighting up. The mayor signed a bill in October allowing adults to self-certify that they qualify for medical marijuana—no prescription needed. (Others can legally possess two ounces or no more than three mature plants at home.) In June, the DC Council also passed a bill that protects employees from getting fired if they fail a drug test. Meanwhile, the city has been wrestling with how best to handle “gifting” shops that exploit a legal loophole to peddle pot.
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
DeWine vetoes bill that would have stopped flavored tobacco ban
(The Center Square) – Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products got new life Thursday morning after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have stopped communities from creating their own regulations. DeWine said House Bill 513 is not in the best interest of Ohioans and said he would support a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products. “Candidly, we’re dealing with young people’s lives and when a local community...
Supreme Court revives Texas death row inmate’s faulty DNA evidence claim
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday revived a Texas death row inmate’s claim that his murder conviction should be tossed out on the grounds that DNA evidence used at trial was later found to be unreliable. The justices threw out an appeals court ruling in favor of...
WTOV 9
Is 2023 the year recreational marijuana is legalized in the tri-state area?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The new year is sure to bring in new laws across the country, including the legalization of recreational marijuana. But Ohio remains medical use only, so where does the future lie in the Buckeye State?. "Other states like Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, the ones locally...
Inslee budget proposal could delay North-South Freeway by another six years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and state transportation leaders are pushing back against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget which would pull funding for the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) project for four years. Washington State Department of Transportation told KREM 2 News in November that the project was...
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears torches high school's equity-based rule on merit awards: 'This is not America'
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears reacts to a top Virginia high school delaying notifying students of merit awards on 'Fox & Friends' Tuesday.
NBC News
573K+
Followers
64K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3