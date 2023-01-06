Arkansas police investigating after teen dies in overnight shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after an overnight shooting left one teenage boy dead.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a shooting victim at a local hospital at 11:21 p.m. Thursday. Police said the victim died from his injuries once they arrived.

Officials with the LRPD said they later found that the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Depriest Road.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 501-371-4660.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.