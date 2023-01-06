Jewish Film Festival 2023 underway with new schedule
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Jewish Community Center is kicking off its 2023 Film Festival.
In 2023, the event is changing its format and will feature three mini-fest weekends throughout the entire year.
The first weekend is underway and features comedy films to warm up your winter weekend with a lot of laughs.NFL announces potential move of AFC Championship game involving Chiefs, Bills or Bengals
Winter Warmup Film Festival Schedule:
- Time to Say Goodbye
- Thursday, Jan. 5
- 7:30 p.m.
- German with English subtitles
- Love in Suspenders
- Friday, Jan. 6
- 1 p.m.
- Hebrew with English subtitles
- One More Story
- Saturday, Jan. 7
- 7:30 p.m.
- Hebrew with English subtitles
- Marrying Myself
- Sunday, Jan. 8
- 2 p.m.
- Hebrew with English subtitles
- My First Wedding
- Sunday, Jan. 8
- 4:30 p.m.
- Spanish with English subtitles
Additional mini-festivals are also scheduled June 8-11 and Aug. 10-13. Tickets for all three events and more information about the films can be found at thejkc.org and by watching the video at the top of the page.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.
Comments / 0