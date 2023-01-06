ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Bengals Great Comes Up With TD Celebration For Ravens Finale

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson popped a fun joke about the team having to enter a home-field advantage coin flip with the Baltimore Ravens if they lose on Sunday. The legend said a player should do a coin flip celebration if they score a TD. "Dear Bengals players," Johnson...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

One city turned down NFL's request to host AFC Championship Game

The city of Indianapolis has turned down a request from the NFL to potentially host the AFC Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium later this month, reports the Indianapolis Business Journal. League officials contacted the Indianapolis Colts with the proposal earlier this week. That came on the heels of a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theScore

Dolphins clinch final AFC playoff berth over Steelers, Patriots

The Miami Dolphins will go to the playoffs as the seventh seed in the AFC following a 11-6 win over the New York Jets, edging out the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the final spot. Miami will travel to Buffalo for a meeting with the division-rival Bills on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NECN

NFL Playoff Picture: Updated Week 18 Scenarios for Patriots Vs. Bills

NFL playoff picture: Updated Week 18 scenarios for Patriots vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season began Saturday with two games, and both of them impacted the New England Patriots in the AFC playoff race. The Kansas City Chiefs locked up the...
Athlon Sports

Look: The AFC Playoff Field Is Officially Set

With the New England Patriots' 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, the Dolphins are playoff bound, securing the final postseason spot in the AFC. Now, the AFC playoff bracket is locked. The Kansas City Chiefs emerge as the king of the ...

