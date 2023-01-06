Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
NFL
Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship Game in play; Bengals avoid coin toss with win over Ravens
Any potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs would be played at a neutral site following the Bills' 35-23 win over the Patriots on Sunday. The Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday also negated a scenario in which a coin toss would...
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game
The Chiefs still have something to play for entering Week 18. With 13 wins and hitting their stride at just the right time, they enter their final game of the regular season with an opportunity to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals...
Yardbarker
Bengals Great Comes Up With TD Celebration For Ravens Finale
Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson popped a fun joke about the team having to enter a home-field advantage coin flip with the Baltimore Ravens if they lose on Sunday. The legend said a player should do a coin flip celebration if they score a TD. "Dear Bengals players," Johnson...
Yardbarker
One city turned down NFL's request to host AFC Championship Game
The city of Indianapolis has turned down a request from the NFL to potentially host the AFC Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium later this month, reports the Indianapolis Business Journal. League officials contacted the Indianapolis Colts with the proposal earlier this week. That came on the heels of a...
Bengals Feel New Playoff Scenarios Benefit Ravens, per Report
Cincinnati is reportedly not too thrilled with the NFL’s AFC playoff resolution passed earlier this week.
theScore
Dolphins clinch final AFC playoff berth over Steelers, Patriots
The Miami Dolphins will go to the playoffs as the seventh seed in the AFC following a 11-6 win over the New York Jets, edging out the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the final spot. Miami will travel to Buffalo for a meeting with the division-rival Bills on...
NECN
NFL Playoff Picture: Updated Week 18 Scenarios for Patriots Vs. Bills
NFL playoff picture: Updated Week 18 scenarios for Patriots vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season began Saturday with two games, and both of them impacted the New England Patriots in the AFC playoff race. The Kansas City Chiefs locked up the...
Look: The AFC Playoff Field Is Officially Set
With the New England Patriots' 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, the Dolphins are playoff bound, securing the final postseason spot in the AFC. Now, the AFC playoff bracket is locked. The Kansas City Chiefs emerge as the king of the ...
