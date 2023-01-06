ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simsbury, CT

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Blue Man Group, Foxwoods Ice Skating & Sleigh Trail

By Sarah Cody
 3 days ago

(WTNH) — Looking for a few new weekend activities? News 8 has eight ideas for you!

Take the kids to see Disney on Ice: Let’s Celebrate at the XL Center with shows all weekend. See Mickey, Minnie, and their friends from Frozen, Toy Story, and The Lion King.

Or the family will love to see the smash hit phenomenon Blue Man Group playing all weekend at The Shubert . Find drumming, creativity, and quirky comedy.

Take to the slopes of Mohawk Mountain with trails for all levels of skiing or boarding, you can also try out the tubing course, which is a great activity for the whole family!

On Saturday morning, participate in a Ski-a-Thon for the Make-A-Wish Foundation at Ski Sundown with a Tea Cup Raffle, organized by two local college students.

Until March 5, enjoy the annual Ice Skating Rink and Winter Terrace at Foxwoods Resort Casino, where you can also enjoy treats in a themed igloo.

Or, head to downtown Simsbury to see a unique Sleigh Trail through town, showcasing sleighs painted in wintry scenes by local artists. They’re a great place to snap a pic.

See incredible optical illusions in the Forest of Illusions at the Connecticut Science Center . Walk through darkness, step into a kaleidoscope and wander into a UV cave.

Through January 16, take the kids to see the Great Trains Holiday Show at the Wilton Historical Society with multiple layouts of locomotives winding through country scenes.

You can also email information about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!

