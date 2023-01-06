USF star Brian Battie enters NCAA transfer portal

Brian Battie had one of the best rushing seasons in USF history last year. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

The USF football program’s rebuilding job got harder Friday when standout running back/returner Brian Battie announced his intention to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Battie, a 5-foot-8, 165-pound Sarasota native, has been one of the Bulls’ best players over the past two seasons. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 after returning three kickoffs for a touchdown. Last year, he developed into a more complete offensive player, too. His 1,186 rushing yards are the sixth-most in USF single-season history. Battie also broke a program record with 1,936 all-purpose yards and tied a USF record with five consecutive 100-yard rushing games.

The news is somewhat surprising, given what Battie has previously said. Immediately after the season-ending loss to UCF, Battie said he was not considering the transfer portal.

“I like to finish where I start at,” he said then.

Instead, he will likely finish elsewhere.

Battie becomes the latest notable USF player to announce his intention to transfer. Leading receiver Xavier Weaver is in the portal. Other departures include receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (Colorado), running back Jaren Mangham (Michigan State) and linebacker Antonio Grier (Arkansas).

The Bulls have added players through the portal, too, with Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Archie committing Tuesday.

• • •

