ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

USF star Brian Battie enters NCAA transfer portal

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQcXe_0k5l4vCA00
Brian Battie had one of the best rushing seasons in USF history last year. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

The USF football program’s rebuilding job got harder Friday when standout running back/returner Brian Battie announced his intention to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Battie, a 5-foot-8, 165-pound Sarasota native, has been one of the Bulls’ best players over the past two seasons. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 after returning three kickoffs for a touchdown. Last year, he developed into a more complete offensive player, too. His 1,186 rushing yards are the sixth-most in USF single-season history. Battie also broke a program record with 1,936 all-purpose yards and tied a USF record with five consecutive 100-yard rushing games.

The news is somewhat surprising, given what Battie has previously said. Immediately after the season-ending loss to UCF, Battie said he was not considering the transfer portal.

“I like to finish where I start at,” he said then.

Instead, he will likely finish elsewhere.

Battie becomes the latest notable USF player to announce his intention to transfer. Leading receiver Xavier Weaver is in the portal. Other departures include receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (Colorado), running back Jaren Mangham (Michigan State) and linebacker Antonio Grier (Arkansas).

The Bulls have added players through the portal, too, with Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Archie committing Tuesday.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Eagles, Jaguars, Bears among Bucs’ 2023 home opponents

While a second consecutive NFC South title affords the Bucs the short-term benefit of a home playoff game, it also comes with a long-term cost. Sunday’s developments in the final week of the regular season locked in Tampa Bay’s regular-season slate for next season. As division champions, the Bucs draw games against the champs of the NFC East (home vs. Eagles), NFC West (at 49ers) and AFC East (at Bills).
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Todd Bowles has no update on status of Bucs centers Robert Hainsey, Ryan Jensen

TAMPA — If second-year center Robert Hainsey’s hamstring injury lingers, Sunday’s mildly disconcerting site of third-stringer Nick Leverett snapping to Tom Brady might manifest itself again next Monday night. Bucs coach Todd Bowles had no update on Hainsey, who exited in the first half of Sunday’s 30-17 loss to the Falcons, forcing Leverett to switch from left guard to replace the former Notre Dame captain. No MRI is planned at this time, though Bowles indicated that could change.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Get set for Bucs-Cowboys sequel in Tampa to open NFC playoffs

As expected, the Bucs will open the postseason the same way they opened the regular season — with a nationally broadcast matchup against the Cowboys. The Eagles’ 22-16 win Sunday against the Giants gave Philadelphia (14-3) the NFC East title, dropping Dallas (12-5) — a 26-6 loser to the Commanders — to the No. 5 seed. As the NFC South champion, the Bucs (8-9) earned the No. 4 seed and a home game for the wild-card round of the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida's winningest high school football coach retiring after 52 years

LAKELAND, Fla. - Bill Castle's name is synonymous with Lakeland High School football. He has been the head coach at the powerhouse program for 52 years, but recently announced he's retiring. "I was caught off guard," Lakeland athletic director Deron Collins said. "A moment of silence there, and did he...
LAKELAND, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Will patience pay off for Kyle Trask and the Bucs?

TAMPA — For Kyle Trask, patience has paid off before. The Bucs’ third-string quarterback waited seven years, through his high school career and into his redshirt junior season at the University of Florida before he got tabbed to be a starter. Now, with one regular-season game remaining in his second season in the NFL, Trask may suit up and actually get a chance to take a snap Sunday in Atlanta.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Ole Miss junior wins New Year’s Invitational at St. Petersburg Country Club

ST. PETERSBURG — Ole Miss junior C.J. Easley saw St. Petersburg Country Club from many angles this week while playing in the prestigious 97th annual New Year’s Invitational. That’s because Easley, admittedly, was spraying his tee shots. “I never got comfortable off the tee this week, not with driver, 3-wood or irons,” he said. “I did keep it in play, but I also put myself in some challenging situations.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

After extended drought, takeaway total on the rise for Bucs defense

TAMPA — When the subject of takeaways arises, they collectively fumble for an answer. Suddenly, with neither rhyme, reason nor reliable metric, the Bucs defense is gathering turnovers in bunches. A unit that managed only 12 takeaways in the first 13 games has seven in the last three. They’ve arrived via tipped throws and tenacious pass rushing, botched snaps and brainless pitch plays.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Byron Leftwich get defensive: ‘Everybody wants to throw dirt on the Bucs’

TAMPA — Four days after watching Tom Brady finally re-gain his downfield mojo, the Bucs’ offended coordinator was ready to unleash a few shots of his own. Byron Leftwich, one of the NFL’s most beleaguered play-callers this season, was asked Thursday about a light finally coming on for his unit, which gained a season-high 478 yards and watched the Brady-Mike Evans connection regenerate in Sunday’s 30-24 win against the Panthers.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Sit this one out? Not Tom Brady. ‘I’m ready to play.’

TAMPA — Aside from when he tore his ACL in the 2008 season opener, Tom Brady has always been an ironman at quarterback. His mind is just as unbending when it comes to not sitting out of a game even when there is nothing at stake. Though the Bucs are locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC, Brady insists on playing Sunday in Atlanta.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy