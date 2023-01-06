Read full article on original website
Another Major Change Made To New York State Driver’s License
New York State lawmakers passed a new rule which will impact millions of Empire State drivers. The new year brings a host of new laws to the Empire State including a new law that impacts all new drivers. New Law For New Drivers Across New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
gamblingnews.com
Senator Addabbo Talks about New York’s Three Newly Planned Casinos
The New York Gaming Facility Location Board officially opened the process for three new full casino licenses. Several companies have already expressed interest in opening venues in prime locations, so competition is already heating up. Long-time gambling proponent Sen. Joseph Addabbo used the opportunity to discuss the process and share his insights on the future of gambling in New York State.
Undetectable Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes
An undetectable cancer-causing gas has been found in an alarming number of homes in New York State. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family. A new report says Randon has been detected in many homes across New York State. Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes.
owegopennysaver.com
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
People to know in NY cannabis: Terrence Coffie
Terrence Coffie is a co-founder of the Cannabis Justice Employment Initiative, and also an adjunct lecturer at the NYU Silver School of Social Work. He answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do...
Are Legal Psychedelics Coming to New York State?
A group of New York state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would legalize natural psychedelics if passed and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. According to a report by A.J. Herrington of Forbes, New York Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes proposed the bill to legalize natural psychedelics in New York State.
New York Pizzeria Voted Best In U.S. Confirms Major Expansion
A Hudson Valley pizzeria that has been named the best in the U.S. just made a major expansion. The Daily Meal recently released a list of "The 101 Best Pizzas in America." A pizzeria with a location in the Mid-Hudson Region was named the best in all of America. Westchester...
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany.
Hochul to outline housing plans in State of the State
Albany, N.Y. — Euphrasia Kippins, a single mother, works two jobs and averages about three hours of sleep a night these days. Her 11-year-old daughter goes to the public school that both Kippins and her mother also had attended. They live together in a two-family house in North Albany. For two years she had searched for a new home, but had come to terms with the fact that there seemed to be no housing stock that could meet her needs and price in the city in which she grew up.
NY’s rollout of legal cannabis needs more speed, transparency, oversight (Editorial Board Opinion)
Reporters at NY Cannabis Insider, our sister publication, are putting on a clinic in accountability journalism as they scrutinize the slow, opaque and often chaotic rollout of New York state’s legal marijuana industry. State government leaders convening in Albany this week need to exert some oversight and leadership to...
Exciting Changes Coming To Starbucks In Upstate New York
Although we have had a brief break from the reality of winter around New York State, it will be back! Starbucks is ready to help get us through it.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023
As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
Hochul seeks to avert NYC nurses strike as hospitals brace for Monday walk-out
View of Mount Sinai hospital, one of the private hospitals where nurses may go on strike in New York City. Roughly 7,000 nurses were poised to walk out on Monday morning, even as the union representing them announced tentative agreements with two Mount Sinai facilities hospitals on Sunday. [ more › ]
The New York State Nurses Association is pleading with the remaining five hospitals to come to new agreements
As a potential nursing strike looms, New York City hospitals are putting up extremely thorough contingency plans. The union for NYC nurses said on Thursday that it has tentatively reached contracts with Maimonides and Richmond University Medical Center.
New Law Is Great News For College Students In New York
It is now official and this is great news for college students in New York State.
11 Dangerous Cities With Most Gun Violence In New York State
Let's be honest, there are some dangerous and violent areas around New York State. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. New York State and the FBI use seven Index...
