Syracuse.com

gamblingnews.com

Senator Addabbo Talks about New York’s Three Newly Planned Casinos

The New York Gaming Facility Location Board officially opened the process for three new full casino licenses. Several companies have already expressed interest in opening venues in prime locations, so competition is already heating up. Long-time gambling proponent Sen. Joseph Addabbo used the opportunity to discuss the process and share his insights on the future of gambling in New York State.
Syracuse.com

People to know in NY cannabis: Terrence Coffie

Terrence Coffie is a co-founder of the Cannabis Justice Employment Initiative, and also an adjunct lecturer at the NYU Silver School of Social Work. He answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Are Legal Psychedelics Coming to New York State?

A group of New York state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would legalize natural psychedelics if passed and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. According to a report by A.J. Herrington of Forbes, New York Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes proposed the bill to legalize natural psychedelics in New York State.
COLORADO STATE
Syracuse.com

Hochul to outline housing plans in State of the State

Albany, N.Y. — Euphrasia Kippins, a single mother, works two jobs and averages about three hours of sleep a night these days. Her 11-year-old daughter goes to the public school that both Kippins and her mother also had attended. They live together in a two-family house in North Albany. For two years she had searched for a new home, but had come to terms with the fact that there seemed to be no housing stock that could meet her needs and price in the city in which she grew up.
ALBANY, NY
Mark Star

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
96.1 The Breeze

Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023

As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
