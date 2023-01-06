ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

WGAL

Man arrested and charged in Harrisburg homicide

On Friday, Harrisburg Police arrested and charged Brandon Martinez in connection with the Sunken Garden homicide investigation. Police say Martinez has been charged with murder and rape by forcible compulsion in connection with the death of a woman found dead in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park on Dec. 22, 2022.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

York police use social media to make gun, drug arrests

YORK, Pa. — York police say if you brag about violent actions on social media, they'll be watching. While investigating a recent homicide, officers said they found many videos on social media that depicted the reckless shooting of firearms. As a result, police served four search warrants on Wednesday...
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

'Suspicious Death' Of Woman Found In Harrisburg Garden Police Say

A known criminal has been charged with rape ad murder 15 days after a woman's body was found under "suspicious" circumstances, authorities say. The unnamed woman was found in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden in Riverfront Park along North Front Street near Verbeke Street on Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., according to a release by area police that evening.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County caregiver allegedly left patient in cold vehicle for an hour

MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour. According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

1 injured in Lancaster shooting, police investigating

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital. On Jan. 7, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street. At the scene, officers found one person with a...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Early morning shooting in Lancaster sends 1 to hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the gunfire came from the 100 block of Laurel Street at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 9. Dispatch reports that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional word...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

York City Police Department swear in a dozen new officers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Police Department just got bigger, and by the dozen. “I am proud of this. I do not know if you all just stopped and looked around to look at this,” said Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner. The York City Police Department had 12 new police officers sworn […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman turns herself in after allegedly killing teen in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The woman who is accused of killing an 18-year-old in York City, has now turned herself in. Alajah Holmes was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing the teen on the 300 block of W. Jackson St. According to York City Police, Holmes turned herself...
local21news.com

One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
lebtown.com

Blotter: Hit-and-run crash, criminal mischief, found property

Vehicle Accident – At approximately 6:25 p.m. Jan. 1, a crash occurred when a 2022 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg man accompanied by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg woman was traveling south in the 2600 block of South Pine Grove Street when a deer entered the vehicle’s travel lane. The Toyota collided with the deer. The occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported by the occupants. The Toyota was not able to be driven from the scene due to electrical issues. Joe May’s Towing also assisted on the scene.
FREDERICKSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
HARRISBURG, PA

