FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WGAL
Man arrested and charged in Harrisburg homicide
On Friday, Harrisburg Police arrested and charged Brandon Martinez in connection with the Sunken Garden homicide investigation. Police say Martinez has been charged with murder and rape by forcible compulsion in connection with the death of a woman found dead in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park on Dec. 22, 2022.
WGAL
York police use social media to make gun, drug arrests
YORK, Pa. — York police say if you brag about violent actions on social media, they'll be watching. While investigating a recent homicide, officers said they found many videos on social media that depicted the reckless shooting of firearms. As a result, police served four search warrants on Wednesday...
'Suspicious Death' Of Woman Found In Harrisburg Garden Police Say
A known criminal has been charged with rape ad murder 15 days after a woman's body was found under "suspicious" circumstances, authorities say. The unnamed woman was found in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden in Riverfront Park along North Front Street near Verbeke Street on Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., according to a release by area police that evening.
WGAL
Man accused of pointing gun at group of teens in traffic in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is accused of pointing a gun at a group of teenagers in traffic in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, on Jonestown Road/Route 22 in West Hanover Township. State police said...
abc27.com
Dauphin County caregiver allegedly left patient in cold vehicle for an hour
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour. According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.
Police arrest 4 in York after 'social media bragging' supplies video evidence
YORK, Pa. — Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in York this week after investigators used video clips posted on social media against them, the York City Police Department said Friday. Police found the video clips while investigating the Dec. 31, 2022, shooting death of 18-year-old Amiya Paige...
abc27.com
Lancaster County death ruled homicide after person shot multiple times
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious death investigation in Lancaster County has been ruled a homicide. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, the victim was found at the Lincoln West Apartments with multiple gunshot wounds. Police had responded to the apartments around 4 a.m....
FOX43.com
1 injured in Lancaster shooting, police investigating
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital. On Jan. 7, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street. At the scene, officers found one person with a...
Cocaine, Heroin Found After 'Social Media Bragging' Videos Of Stolen Guns In York: Police
While investigating the homicide of Amiya Paige on New Year's Eve, York City police found "numerous video clips on social media were obtained depicting reckless shooting of firearms in public spaces," which lead to search and seizures of heroin, cocaine, and stolen firearms, according to a release on Friday, Jan. 6.
Early morning shooting in Lancaster sends 1 to hospital
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the gunfire came from the 100 block of Laurel Street at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 9. Dispatch reports that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional word...
Police and coroner's office investigating incident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County officials are investigating a suspicious incident that left one person dead on Sunday. According to the county coroner's office, an unidentified man was found dead in the area of Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville. West Hempfield Township Chief of Police Lisa Layden said...
Police investigating alleged York County robbery of 14-year-old
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating a reported robbery. According to police, on Jan. 4 at 6:54 a.m. a 14-year-old boy was walking to his bus stop along the 700 block of Albright Avenue. The victim reported that an unknown man wearing...
York City Police Department swear in a dozen new officers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Police Department just got bigger, and by the dozen. “I am proud of this. I do not know if you all just stopped and looked around to look at this,” said Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner. The York City Police Department had 12 new police officers sworn […]
local21news.com
Woman turns herself in after allegedly killing teen in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The woman who is accused of killing an 18-year-old in York City, has now turned herself in. Alajah Holmes was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing the teen on the 300 block of W. Jackson St. According to York City Police, Holmes turned herself...
local21news.com
One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
abc27.com
AOPC: Lancaster Co. has highest number of human trafficking offenses in state
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Association of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) released new data on human trafficking in the commonwealth, highlighting areas across the state where numbers show the crime is most prominent. According to AOPC, Lancaster County has the highest number of human trafficking offenses filed from 2017 through...
Harrisburg police charge man with attempted rape, murder of woman in Sunken Gardens
Harrisburg police on Friday charged a 34-year-old man with attempted rape and murder of the woman found dead in the Sunken Gardens park. Brandon Lamar Martinez, who was arrested Dec. 30 in Blair County for unrelated warrants from Dauphin and Franklin counties, was booked into the Dauphin County jail Friday.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Hit-and-run crash, criminal mischief, found property
Vehicle Accident – At approximately 6:25 p.m. Jan. 1, a crash occurred when a 2022 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg man accompanied by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg woman was traveling south in the 2600 block of South Pine Grove Street when a deer entered the vehicle’s travel lane. The Toyota collided with the deer. The occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported by the occupants. The Toyota was not able to be driven from the scene due to electrical issues. Joe May’s Towing also assisted on the scene.
wdiy.org
Former Lancaster County PennDOT Worker Facing Charges for Driver’s License Fraud
A former PennDOT employee in Lancaster County is facing multiple felonies for driver’s license fraud. WHYY’s Cory Sharber has more. (Original air-date: 1/6/23)
Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
