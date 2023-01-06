Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas tree recycling: Where to take your leftover tree
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Have you finally taken down your live Christmas tree? There are still plenty of options for recycling of trees for mulch in Montgomery County. Heritage Park: The City of Clarksville is offering city residents fresh-cut Christmas tree recycling at Heritage Park, 1241 Peachers Mill...
clarksvillenow.com
Pets of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
clarksvillenow.com
Jenkins and Wynne kicks off celebration of 70th year serving families in Clarksville
In 2023, Jenkins and Wynne is celebrating 70 years of service to Clarksville’s families. For the entire year, the Ford, Lincoln and Honda automotive dealership will be sharing the birthday festivities with our employees and the community. Here’s a look back at how the business started and all the...
Tennessee bushes, trees hit hard by frost damage at homes and the Nashville Zoo
After record-cold temperatures, some bushes and trees were damaged by frost. But not all are lost, according to local arborists.
clarksvillenow.com
Doris Farmer
Doris Elizabeth Farmer, age 92, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, peacefully in her sleep, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Lawrence Piland
Lawrence Piland, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Hospital. Lawrence was born February 27, 1953. Lawrence is survived by his sons, David Hilliard and Jeremy Piland; several grand and great grandchildren. A gathering of friends in Lawrence’s honor will be held on Thursday,...
rewind943.com
Look up to the sky, Clarksville!
The comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), right now, is whizzing through our inner solar system. It will be closest to the sun on Jan. 12 and will then sling shot past Earth! It will be closest to our planet, its perigee, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. If the comet continues...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: License plate readers, Italian restaurant and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Council votes to support license plate reader cameras: After a long discussion weighing the pros and cons of installing license plate readers along state highways, the City Council has agreed to support the initiative. READ MORE.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU hosting inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Jan. 16
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. King Jr., at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Echo Power Club Level of APSU’s Fortera Stadium. The event, sponsored by the APSU Diversity Committee and the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center, is free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to register in advance at https://www.apsu.edu/equity-access/.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Enter Your Pet in the Nashville Lifestyles Top Pet Photo Contest
Nashville Lifestyles is hosting the annual Top Pet Photo Contest! Submit your furry friend (dog, cat, snake, pig, etc.) for a chance to win!. All entrants will receive a digital faux Nashville Lifestyles cover personalized with your pet's name and image. Each submission is $30. Submissions for the contest are open until February 28.
clarksvillenow.com
Jer’rion Marquis Thurmond
Jer’rion Marquis Thurmond entered this life on January 11, 2001, at Jennie Stuart Hospital in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and resided in Clarksville, Tennessee until the Lord brought him home. At an early age, Jer’rion enjoyed attending youth group at Living Waters Church in Oak Grove, Kentucky, where he met most...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clarksville
Clarksville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clarksville.
countrymusicnewsblog.com
Mark Your Calendar: Auction at Johnny Cash’s Bon Aqua Farm March 3rd & 4th
Rockology Auctions presents a unique opportunity to purchase timeless memorabilia from American music history. Mark your calendars with the details below, and happy bidding!. Location : Johnny Cash’s Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua, Tennessee. When : March 3rd & 4th, 2023. What : Colonel Tom Parker / Elvis Presley...
clarksvillenow.com
Rouine Lancaster Luton
Rouine Lancaster Luton, age 92, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, following a short illness at Tennova Medical Center. Mrs. Luton was born April 20, 1930, to the late Elmer and Ida Lancaster in Bumpus Mills, TN. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Luton after 61 years of marriage, and two brothers, Lowell and Bobby Lancaster.
WSMV
Surprise Squad: How one volunteer’s longtime efforts led to surprise for hundreds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of children across the Mid-State are able to experience the joy of Christmas with help from one special organization. Christmas 4 Kids is a nonprofit organization in Middle Tennessee that gives the gift of Christmas to children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to celebrate on their own.
radio7media.com
Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County
DRIVERS TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 31 BETWEEN NORTH COLUMBIA AND THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE WILL ENCOUNTER ROADWORK THIS WEEK. WORK CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH RESURFACING ON US 31 IN MAURY COUNTY FROM FRYE ROAD TO THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE. THE WORK WILL INCLUDE A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER SATURN PARKWAY. WORK WILL BE DONE FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON STATE ROUTE 99 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF PHASE 3 BRIDGE. TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE FULLY OPEN EACH MORNING.
radio7media.com
Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill
ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
Crews are working to retrieve a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch.
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric Plans Interstate Crossing Removal for I-840
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Planning on making a drive into nearby Williamson County this weekend? Use caution as Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-840 in Williamson County at McDaniel Road in Arrington on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. The work...
