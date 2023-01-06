ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

clarksvillenow.com

Christmas tree recycling: Where to take your leftover tree

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Have you finally taken down your live Christmas tree? There are still plenty of options for recycling of trees for mulch in Montgomery County. Heritage Park: The City of Clarksville is offering city residents fresh-cut Christmas tree recycling at Heritage Park, 1241 Peachers Mill...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Pets of the Week

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Doris Farmer

Doris Elizabeth Farmer, age 92, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, peacefully in her sleep, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Lawrence Piland

Lawrence Piland, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Hospital. Lawrence was born February 27, 1953. Lawrence is survived by his sons, David Hilliard and Jeremy Piland; several grand and great grandchildren. A gathering of friends in Lawrence’s honor will be held on Thursday,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Look up to the sky, Clarksville!

The comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), right now, is whizzing through our inner solar system. It will be closest to the sun on Jan. 12 and will then sling shot past Earth! It will be closest to our planet, its perigee, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. If the comet continues...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU hosting inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Jan. 16

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. King Jr., at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Echo Power Club Level of APSU’s Fortera Stadium. The event, sponsored by the APSU Diversity Committee and the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center, is free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to register in advance at https://www.apsu.edu/equity-access/.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Enter Your Pet in the Nashville Lifestyles Top Pet Photo Contest

Nashville Lifestyles is hosting the annual Top Pet Photo Contest! Submit your furry friend (dog, cat, snake, pig, etc.) for a chance to win!. All entrants will receive a digital faux Nashville Lifestyles cover personalized with your pet's name and image. Each submission is $30. Submissions for the contest are open until February 28.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Jer’rion Marquis Thurmond

Jer’rion Marquis Thurmond entered this life on January 11, 2001, at Jennie Stuart Hospital in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and resided in Clarksville, Tennessee until the Lord brought him home. At an early age, Jer’rion enjoyed attending youth group at Living Waters Church in Oak Grove, Kentucky, where he met most...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
countrymusicnewsblog.com

Mark Your Calendar: Auction at Johnny Cash’s Bon Aqua Farm March 3rd & 4th

Rockology Auctions presents a unique opportunity to purchase timeless memorabilia from American music history. Mark your calendars with the details below, and happy bidding!. Location : Johnny Cash’s Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua, Tennessee. When : March 3rd & 4th, 2023. What : Colonel Tom Parker / Elvis Presley...
BON AQUA, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Rouine Lancaster Luton

Rouine Lancaster Luton, age 92, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, following a short illness at Tennova Medical Center. Mrs. Luton was born April 20, 1930, to the late Elmer and Ida Lancaster in Bumpus Mills, TN. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Luton after 61 years of marriage, and two brothers, Lowell and Bobby Lancaster.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County

DRIVERS TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 31 BETWEEN NORTH COLUMBIA AND THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE WILL ENCOUNTER ROADWORK THIS WEEK. WORK CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH RESURFACING ON US 31 IN MAURY COUNTY FROM FRYE ROAD TO THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE. THE WORK WILL INCLUDE A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER SATURN PARKWAY. WORK WILL BE DONE FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON STATE ROUTE 99 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF PHASE 3 BRIDGE. TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE FULLY OPEN EACH MORNING.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill

ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
SPRING HILL, TN

