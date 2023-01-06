Read full article on original website
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Celine Dion Fans Protested Outside Rolling Stone's Offices After She Was Excluded From The "Greatest Singers Of All Time" List
A group of Celine Dion fans protested outside Rolling Stone's office in New York on Friday after the publication excluded her from its "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list. Rolling Stone's list, which sparked outrage online after it was published on New Year's Day, included singers Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift, Rosalía, Ozzy Osbourne, and Beyoncé, but excluded artists such as Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Cher, Nat King Cole, and Judy Garland.
"M3GAN" Cannot, And Will Not, Stop Serving
The viral stunts that made millions fall in love with this murderous doll only ramped up on opening day. First we saw her twirling down a hallway, on her way to slaughter somebody. Then we saw a group of them gather for the world premiere, dancing to Taylor Swift’s “It’s Nice To Have A Friend.” Now that the horror film M3GAN has been released in theaters, the viral stunts that made millions fall in love with this murderous doll only ramped up on opening day.
Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson’s Scheme To Prank Call Exes Backfired After The Wrong Luke Wilson Answered
Drew Barrymore spontaneously decided to prank-call her ex-boyfriend Luke Wilson on a Thursday episode of her talk show, but the plan was foiled after she realized she had called an actor with a slightly different name instead. While appearing as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show, Glass Onion star...
Diana Jenkins exits ‘RHOBH’ after one season
Just call her Diana “one-hit wonder” Jenkins. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 49, announced her exit from the Bravo reality series after just one season, citing her “high risk” pregnancy — which Page Six revealed early last month — as the reason for her departure. “As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year,” she explained to her Instagram followers on Monday. “You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest.” She continued, “To that end, I am not able to...
RSVP for film composers panel on January 12: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Glass Onion’
Three top film composers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, January 12, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Marcus Dixon and a roundtable chat with all of the group together. RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show. This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes...
Aidan Bryant: 5 Things To Know About The 18-Year-Old Aerialist Returning For ‘AGT: All-Stars’
Aidan previously competed in AGT season 16. Aidan is a self-taught aerialist. Aidan was inspired by Pink. The AGT: All-Stars performances continue during the January 9 episode. Fan favorite Aidan Bryant will be returning to the stage for one jaw-dropping performance. Since the last time AGT fans have seen him, Aidan has stepped up his game big time. After his AGT: All-Stars performance, Heidi Klum raved to Aidan that this was his “best performance” yet.
The Sleaze Shift Is Coming
Every year, we look at our tea leaves and make silly little predictions about what the next year might hold in store for us. Will we be wearing sheer tops or feathers? Will we stop drinking caffeine or will we finally see Rebecca Black peg Pete Davidson?. One prediction making...
