ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Classic Rock

Comments / 0

Related
tigerdroppings.com

Gracie Hunt Hits Up A Wedding and Gets A Workout In

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has had a busy weekend and it's only begun... What I’ve learned from my fitness journey is that commitment to a healthier lifestyle sets you up for success in so many other ways. Taking fitness seriously establishes discipline and drives...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ultimate Classic Rock

Lindsey Buckingham Working On A New Album

Lindsey Buckingham revealed he’d begun work on a new album during a year that had challenged him in terms of health and grief. In a social media post the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist thanked his fans for their support during the past 12 months and said he was looking forward to the future with a positive attitude.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Did Paul McCartney Stretch the Truth About ‘Live and Let Die’?

Apparently, there were never any plans to have someone else sing the theme for Live and Let Die, contrary to Paul McCartney’s version of the story. Researchers Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair dug up paperwork proving that James Bond producers specifically contracted with Wings to open the 1973 movie, while an alternative version was set for a club scene later.
CBS Detroit

Emagine bringing back Winter Kids Series with $3 movies for all ages

(CBS DETROIT) - Emagine Entertainment is bringing back its Winter Kids Series, allowing children and families to see kid's movies at all locations for a deep discount. The series runs from Friday, Jan. 20 to Thursday, March 23, with a new movies playing every week. Tickets are just $3 for all ages and magic pack concessions are available for $5. Here is the schedule for the Winter Kids Series: Jan. 20-26: SmallfootJan. 27-Feb. 2: Scoob!Feb. 3-9: Tom and Jerry The MovieFeb. 10-16: Detective PikachuFeb. 17-23: Space JamFeb. 24-March 2: Space Jam: A New LegacyMarch 3-9: The Lego MovieMarch 10-16: The Lego Movie 2 March 17-23: The Lego Batman Movie
DETROIT, MI
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Lost Video of Layne Staley’s Fourth-to-Final Show

Late Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley is seen in long-lost video clips from his fourth-to-final show in 1996. The band opened for Kiss at the Tiger Stadium in Detroit, MI, on Jun. 28 that year, and appeared at three subsequent concerts on Kiss’ reunion tour. The last of those, on Jul. 3, was to be Staley’s final performance with the band before his death in 2002. The clips can be seen below.
DETROIT, MI
HollywoodLife

Diddy Bonds With Newborn Baby Love On Private Plane Ride: ‘Love You’

Diddy shared another look at his sweet baby girl Love Sean Combs! The baby, reported to be three months old, was bundled up in a pink patterned jumper as she stayed cozy on a private plane ride with her dad, 53, in a video posted to his Instagram on Jan. 6. “Hey baby! Hey baby! Hey, hey, hey, I love you,” Diddy said to the newborn who stayed cozy in the ensemble which featured heart-shaped waffles and milk cartons. Although she’s only four weeks old, baby Love is already rocking a full head of black hair!
Libby Shively McAvoy

Negative Thinking May Be Causing Your Anxiety

We are creatures of habit, and our thoughts are similar to any other habit we form. We think roughly 50,000 thoughts a day, most of which are repeated from the day before. It is essential to be mindful. Are our thoughts positive or negative? Thoughts have energetic power, so whether they are positive or negative will begin to affect every facet of our lives, either positively or negatively. When you are experiencing a negative thought, start to notice how you feel physically. Your heart is most likely racing, and your body is probably tense. Negative thoughts are often driven by fear or past trauma and are distorted from reality because we are in fight or flight mode. Unreal or distorted thoughts cloud our minds and cause anxiety.
The Independent

Lili is obsessed with older brother Archie, says Harry

The Duke of Sussex has revealed that his daughter Lili is “obsessed” with older brother Archie.Harry, in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby to promote his autobiography Spare, recounted how three-year-old Archie has to tell his one-year-old sibling: “No Lili. I need my space.”The duke was discussing how his brother the Prince of Wales ignored him at Eton, saying: “He didn’t want anything to do with me. And that hurt at the time.”But speaking about his own children, he added: “But now, well the gap between me and William is very similar to Archie and Lili, and to see Lili...
Floor8

Khloe Kardashian comes clean about her dramatic hair change

Khloe Kardashian is sharing an unexpected (hair) twist. The Kardashians star revealed that she didn't actually take the plunge and get fringe bangs, which she debuted in mid-December. "Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot," she told her Instagram followers on Jan. 3, alongside a portrait from...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Journey Breakup Songs

Considering how many breakup songs Journey has recorded over the years, one would think it would be no big deal for co-founder Neal Schon to move on after a series of squabbles with Jonathan Cain. Contractual obligations probably make things much more complex behind the scenes, so the arguments (and...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy