Read full article on original website
Related
Suzanne Somers Celebrates 55-Year Relationship With Alan Hamel in Sweet Instagram Photos
Suzanne Somers is showing love for her longtime partner, Alan Hamel. On Thursday, the Three's Company alum shared a throwback photo with her hubby of 46 years, alongside a recent picture of the couple together. "Still smiling 55 years later #TBT," she captioned the sweet post. The first decades-old image...
Ricki Lake shares ‘raw’ video shaving her head after struggling with androgenic hair loss
Ricki Lake is inspiring women to reclaim their hair loss. On Saturday, the host shared an intimate video taken three years ago on New Years Eve, as she shaved her head with an electric razor. Ricki Lake She revealed that she has...
Tina Knowles-Lawson Wishes Blue Ivy a Happy Birthday: "You Truly Bring Me Joy!!"
Blue Ivy Carter's grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson wants to make sure her granddaughter knows just how much she's loved. Beyoncé and JAY-Z's eldest child turned 11 on Jan. 7, and Knowles-Lawson celebrated her special day with a loving tribute and a throwback photo of Blue Ivy from 2022 that shows just how much she's grown.
Woman Recalls Terrifying Night Someone, or Something, Screamed and Shook Her House
She called the cops but there were no signs of foul play.
tigerdroppings.com
Gracie Hunt Hits Up A Wedding and Gets A Workout In
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has had a busy weekend and it's only begun... What I’ve learned from my fitness journey is that commitment to a healthier lifestyle sets you up for success in so many other ways. Taking fitness seriously establishes discipline and drives...
‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Vannessa Has Lost Nearly 100 Pounds Since Her Surgery
Vannessa from '1000-lb Best Friends' has reason to celebrate. The TLC star has shed nearly 100 pounds since having her weight loss surgery.
A 6-Minute Inner Thigh Workout for the Lazy Girl in All of Us￼
From her digital fitness platform FORM, trainer Sami Clarke shares a six-step inner thigh workout that’s a lazy girl’s dream (you can lie down!) with just the right amount of spice.
Lindsey Buckingham Working On A New Album
Lindsey Buckingham revealed he’d begun work on a new album during a year that had challenged him in terms of health and grief. In a social media post the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist thanked his fans for their support during the past 12 months and said he was looking forward to the future with a positive attitude.
Iggy Pop Won’t Stage Dive Anymore, but He’s Happy if You Do
Iggy Pop is gearing up for tour dates in support of his new album Every Loser, but fans won’t see the veteran performer stage diving anymore. In a new interview with Billboard, the 75-year-old Pop said he was happy if members of the audience wanted to keep throwing themselves around the way he used to.
Paul McCartney Discusses ‘Night We Cried’ Lyric About John Lennon
Paul McCartney discussed his song “Here Today,” which was written about his late bandmate John Lennon not long after he was murdered in 1980. In a recent SiriusXM interview, the former Beatle recalled the story behind the lines "What about the night we cried / Because there wasn't any reason left to keep it all inside."
Did Paul McCartney Stretch the Truth About ‘Live and Let Die’?
Apparently, there were never any plans to have someone else sing the theme for Live and Let Die, contrary to Paul McCartney’s version of the story. Researchers Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair dug up paperwork proving that James Bond producers specifically contracted with Wings to open the 1973 movie, while an alternative version was set for a club scene later.
Emagine bringing back Winter Kids Series with $3 movies for all ages
(CBS DETROIT) - Emagine Entertainment is bringing back its Winter Kids Series, allowing children and families to see kid's movies at all locations for a deep discount. The series runs from Friday, Jan. 20 to Thursday, March 23, with a new movies playing every week. Tickets are just $3 for all ages and magic pack concessions are available for $5. Here is the schedule for the Winter Kids Series: Jan. 20-26: SmallfootJan. 27-Feb. 2: Scoob!Feb. 3-9: Tom and Jerry The MovieFeb. 10-16: Detective PikachuFeb. 17-23: Space JamFeb. 24-March 2: Space Jam: A New LegacyMarch 3-9: The Lego MovieMarch 10-16: The Lego Movie 2 March 17-23: The Lego Batman Movie
Watch Lost Video of Layne Staley’s Fourth-to-Final Show
Late Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley is seen in long-lost video clips from his fourth-to-final show in 1996. The band opened for Kiss at the Tiger Stadium in Detroit, MI, on Jun. 28 that year, and appeared at three subsequent concerts on Kiss’ reunion tour. The last of those, on Jul. 3, was to be Staley’s final performance with the band before his death in 2002. The clips can be seen below.
How Barbara Walters Learned to Love the ‘Baba Wawa’ ‘SNL’ Sketch
During the first season of Saturday Night Live in 1975, cast member Gilda Radner performed an impression of broadcast journalist Barbara Walters who was renamed Baba Wawa. The sketch was a hit, but one person didn't find it so funny at first: Barbara Walters. Walters, who died on Dec. 30...
Diddy Bonds With Newborn Baby Love On Private Plane Ride: ‘Love You’
Diddy shared another look at his sweet baby girl Love Sean Combs! The baby, reported to be three months old, was bundled up in a pink patterned jumper as she stayed cozy on a private plane ride with her dad, 53, in a video posted to his Instagram on Jan. 6. “Hey baby! Hey baby! Hey, hey, hey, I love you,” Diddy said to the newborn who stayed cozy in the ensemble which featured heart-shaped waffles and milk cartons. Although she’s only four weeks old, baby Love is already rocking a full head of black hair!
Negative Thinking May Be Causing Your Anxiety
We are creatures of habit, and our thoughts are similar to any other habit we form. We think roughly 50,000 thoughts a day, most of which are repeated from the day before. It is essential to be mindful. Are our thoughts positive or negative? Thoughts have energetic power, so whether they are positive or negative will begin to affect every facet of our lives, either positively or negatively. When you are experiencing a negative thought, start to notice how you feel physically. Your heart is most likely racing, and your body is probably tense. Negative thoughts are often driven by fear or past trauma and are distorted from reality because we are in fight or flight mode. Unreal or distorted thoughts cloud our minds and cause anxiety.
Lili is obsessed with older brother Archie, says Harry
The Duke of Sussex has revealed that his daughter Lili is “obsessed” with older brother Archie.Harry, in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby to promote his autobiography Spare, recounted how three-year-old Archie has to tell his one-year-old sibling: “No Lili. I need my space.”The duke was discussing how his brother the Prince of Wales ignored him at Eton, saying: “He didn’t want anything to do with me. And that hurt at the time.”But speaking about his own children, he added: “But now, well the gap between me and William is very similar to Archie and Lili, and to see Lili...
Khloe Kardashian comes clean about her dramatic hair change
Khloe Kardashian is sharing an unexpected (hair) twist. The Kardashians star revealed that she didn't actually take the plunge and get fringe bangs, which she debuted in mid-December. "Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot," she told her Instagram followers on Jan. 3, alongside a portrait from...
Neal Schon Says He’s ‘Not Here to Take Orders’ About Journey
Guitarist Neal Schon said he won't be backing down anytime soon when it comes to matters about Journey, the band he co-founded in 1973. It was another apparent dig at bandmate Jonathan Cain. "No one is going to dictate to me at this point what I can and cannot do...
Top 10 Journey Breakup Songs
Considering how many breakup songs Journey has recorded over the years, one would think it would be no big deal for co-founder Neal Schon to move on after a series of squabbles with Jonathan Cain. Contractual obligations probably make things much more complex behind the scenes, so the arguments (and...
Ultimate Classic Rock
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 0