The New England Patriots have failed to make the NFL playoffs for just the fifth time since Bill Belichick became the team's head coach in 2000. A victory over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday afternoon's Week 18 game at Highmark Stadium would have been enough to clinch the third wild card spot and No. 7 seed in the AFC for the Patriots. But after losing 35-23 to the Bills, the Patriots needed help from two other teams to get into the playoffs and it didn't happen.

1 DAY AGO