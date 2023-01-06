ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
WDTN

Damar Hamlin uses social media to cheer on Buffalo Bills

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin posted on social media ahead of the Bills going head-to-head against the New England Patriots. According to Hamlin’s Sunday post on social media, he says he wishes he could be running with his team during today’s game. GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running […]
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Bengals Great Comes Up With TD Celebration For Ravens Finale

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson popped a fun joke about the team having to enter a home-field advantage coin flip with the Baltimore Ravens if they lose on Sunday. The legend said a player should do a coin flip celebration if they score a TD. "Dear Bengals players," Johnson...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Bills’ Hamlin posts Instagram photo of himself in hospital bed

(WJW) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football last week. A photo of Hamlin in his hospital bed holding up a heart signal simply has the caption,...
WDTN

Bengals beat Ravens to avoid coin flip, set up home rematch

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and Joe Mixon ran for another as the Cincinnati Bengals took advantage of four Baltimore turnovers to beat the Ravens 27-16 on Sunday and set up a rematch in the first round of the playoffs next week. The AFC North champion Bengals (12-4) — playing on […]
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

One city turned down NFL's request to host AFC Championship Game

The city of Indianapolis has turned down a request from the NFL to potentially host the AFC Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium later this month, reports the Indianapolis Business Journal. League officials contacted the Indianapolis Colts with the proposal earlier this week. That came on the heels of a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

AFC playoff seeding, Wild Card Round matchups set as Patriots lose to Bills

The New England Patriots have failed to make the NFL playoffs for just the fifth time since Bill Belichick became the team's head coach in 2000. A victory over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday afternoon's Week 18 game at Highmark Stadium would have been enough to clinch the third wild card spot and No. 7 seed in the AFC for the Patriots. But after losing 35-23 to the Bills, the Patriots needed help from two other teams to get into the playoffs and it didn't happen.
WDTN

Baker Mayfield Addresses Career Future Ahead of Free Agency

The quarterback will hit the open market in the 2023 offseason. After being released by the Panthers, Baker Mayfield finished the season on a solid note with the Rams. The quarterback went 2-3 for Los Angeles and seemed to rebuild some of his market value ahead of free agency this offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDTN

Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo to continue recovery one week after cardiac arrest

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati one week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals. Monday, UC Health’s Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts spoke at a media briefing to deliver the good news. You can watch the news conference in the video player below.
BUFFALO, NY

