Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL
Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship Game in play; Bengals avoid coin toss with win over Ravens
Any potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs would be played at a neutral site following the Bills' 35-23 win over the Patriots on Sunday. The Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday also negated a scenario in which a coin toss would...
Damar Hamlin uses social media to cheer on Buffalo Bills
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin posted on social media ahead of the Bills going head-to-head against the New England Patriots. According to Hamlin’s Sunday post on social media, he says he wishes he could be running with his team during today’s game. GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running […]
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game
The Chiefs still have something to play for entering Week 18. With 13 wins and hitting their stride at just the right time, they enter their final game of the regular season with an opportunity to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals...
Hamlin selling ‘Did We Win?’ shirts to benefit UC Trauma Center
Hamlin announced on Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 8 that he will be selling shirts saying "Did We Win?" -- a reference to the first question he asked doctors when he woke up.
Bernie Kosar removed from Browns vs. Steelers game coverage after bet
Kosar played for the Browns after graduating from the University of Miami. Over nine seasons as quarterback, he led the Browns to three American Football Conference championship games.
LeBron James talks his child, Abdul-Jabaar’s record in ESPN interview
An exclusive, one-on-one interview with Ohio native LeBron James will be airing Friday night, ESPN announced.
Yardbarker
Bengals Great Comes Up With TD Celebration For Ravens Finale
Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson popped a fun joke about the team having to enter a home-field advantage coin flip with the Baltimore Ravens if they lose on Sunday. The legend said a player should do a coin flip celebration if they score a TD. "Dear Bengals players," Johnson...
WDTN
Bills’ Hamlin posts Instagram photo of himself in hospital bed
(WJW) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football last week. A photo of Hamlin in his hospital bed holding up a heart signal simply has the caption,...
WDTN
Ten Takeaways: Eagles ‘Sucked’ Without Hurts; Bengals Shine On and Off the Field
Plus, the nation finds out why Cincinnati is a special place, the Seahawks are playoff bound without Russell Wilson, the Dolphins are headed back to the playoffs and much more. The Eagles really needed Sunday. And the reason why—as their second-year coach, Nick Sirianni, saw it—was because the two games...
Bengals beat Ravens to avoid coin flip, set up home rematch
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and Joe Mixon ran for another as the Cincinnati Bengals took advantage of four Baltimore turnovers to beat the Ravens 27-16 on Sunday and set up a rematch in the first round of the playoffs next week. The AFC North champion Bengals (12-4) — playing on […]
Yardbarker
One city turned down NFL's request to host AFC Championship Game
The city of Indianapolis has turned down a request from the NFL to potentially host the AFC Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium later this month, reports the Indianapolis Business Journal. League officials contacted the Indianapolis Colts with the proposal earlier this week. That came on the heels of a...
Bengals Feel New Playoff Scenarios Benefit Ravens, per Report
Cincinnati is reportedly not too thrilled with the NFL’s AFC playoff resolution passed earlier this week.
Here’s the NFL playoffs wild card schedule
Seven of the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs didn’t make the field last season, including the Seahawks, Ravens, Jaguars, Chargers, Dolphins, Vikings and Giants.
WDTN
Damar Hamlin released from ICU, flies home to Buffalo to continue recovery
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — UC Health officials said Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from UC Medical Center on Monday morning and flew back to Buffalo, where he will continue to recover at Buffalo General Medical Center. This comes one week after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while on the field...
NBC Sports
AFC playoff seeding, Wild Card Round matchups set as Patriots lose to Bills
The New England Patriots have failed to make the NFL playoffs for just the fifth time since Bill Belichick became the team's head coach in 2000. A victory over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday afternoon's Week 18 game at Highmark Stadium would have been enough to clinch the third wild card spot and No. 7 seed in the AFC for the Patriots. But after losing 35-23 to the Bills, the Patriots needed help from two other teams to get into the playoffs and it didn't happen.
WDTN
Baker Mayfield Addresses Career Future Ahead of Free Agency
The quarterback will hit the open market in the 2023 offseason. After being released by the Panthers, Baker Mayfield finished the season on a solid note with the Rams. The quarterback went 2-3 for Los Angeles and seemed to rebuild some of his market value ahead of free agency this offseason.
WDTN
Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo to continue recovery one week after cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati one week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals. Monday, UC Health’s Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts spoke at a media briefing to deliver the good news. You can watch the news conference in the video player below.
‘Might be changes’: Browns reflect on end-of-season-loss to Steelers
The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, fueled by a 7-2 finish.
NBA’s LeBron James to sit down for exclusive interview, ESPN says
The interview is scheduled to air at 10:30 p.m., the same time that the Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to play the Atlanta Hawks.
Comments / 0