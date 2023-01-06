Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
New Transportation Advocacy Group Forming in Northwest Ohio
A map displaying the counties currently represented by a transportation planning organization shows a glaring fact — many northwest Ohio counties are excluded. Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, sought to remedy that and introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization (RTPO) to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties.
WANE-TV
Neighbors near new jail site gather in opposition of jail plans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Although the planned location for a new Allen County Jail has changed, negative feedback has remained throughout the process of finding a new site. The latest display of disapproval was a gathering of homeowners near the location chosen for the new jail, 2911 Meyer Road.
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
Times Gazette
For some, 2022 losses more personal
As we head into the start of another year with which we are all blessed, there’s always some accounting to be done as to what we’ve gained and what we’ve lost in the year now in the history books. Now, for most of us, hopefully, those gains...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
hometownstations.com
Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for funding for home lead removal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - According to the CDC, 2.6 million U.S. families are at risk for lead poisoning due to the presence of lead-based paint in their home. Children under the age of 6 are at high risk for abnormal brain development caused by the absorption of lead. Locally, the West Ohio Community Action Partnership can help you make your home lead-safe. Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for up to $20,000 towards home repairs under the Lead Safe Program. Most homes built before 1978 contain lead paint.
Strict sanctions ordered for man who injured hospital cop
LIMA — A Harrod man who admitted he attacked members of the Memorial Health System police department during a drug-induced rage earlier this year escaped prison time during his sentencing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Jase Schlesselman, 23, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree felony charge...
WANE-TV
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
westbendnews.net
One Project Sees Early Success, Another Progresses Toward Construction
RCUT at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road, Allen County, ODOT District 1. Traditional intersections are being replaced throughout northwest Ohio with modern, safer designs. Just over a year ago, an RCUT (restricted crossing u-turn) was constructed at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road in Allen County, east of Lima. Prior to the construction, 13 crashes over a five-year period occurred. Of those, two were fatal and five resulted in serious injury. Since the opening of the RCUT, only two crashes directly related to the intersection have occurred, and none resulted in injuries.
WANE-TV
Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses
VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
2 dogs found dead, skinned in Northwest Ohio
LIMA, Ohio — Police and an animal-cruelty prevention organization are investigating after two dogs were found dead and skinned on a city street. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office reported the bodies of the dogs were found at about 9 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, according to a news release from the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. It’s unclear whether the dogs were domesticated or feral, and the breed of the dogs also is unknown.
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
warricknews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Fort Wayne
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Fort Wayne, IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
WANE-TV
Philharmonic provides musicians ‘best and final’ offer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Philharmonic management has put a deadline on its latest offer to musicians. Negotiations continue as the Players’ Association marks one month of being on strike. Upcoming concerts could be canceled if the “best and final offer” proposed Saturday doesn’t result in an agreement between musicians and management by the next negotiations meeting.
WANE-TV
Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
