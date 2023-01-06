Read full article on original website
Warriors extend win streak to 4, beat Wildcats
BLANCHESTER — Goshen went on a 15-2 run the last half of the first quarter on its way to 26 first-quarter points and an 80-57 victory at Blanchester Saturday. After a tie and three lead changes the first four minutes of the game, Goshen (8-4) turned an 11-10 advantage into a 26-12 cushion after a quarter.
BBK Final: Blanchester JV 46, Bethel-Tate 43
BLANCHESTER — Blanchester had a big second quarter and then had to hold off Bethel-Tate Friday night for a 46-43 junior varsity boys basketball win at the BHS gym. Ayden Basham had 17 points for the Wildcats, including eight in the second quarter when the Wildcats outscored the Tigers 16-4.
EC boys, girls schedules set for remainder of season
With repairs expected to begin soon on the East Clinton High School gym floor, the boys and girls basketball schedules have been updated. According to EC athletic director Jeremy McGraw, the remaining schedules are:. • Today, girls versus Bethel-Tate at Wilmington. • Jan 10, boys at Williamsburg. • Jan 12,...
Late push propels Quakers to 76-66 win over Pioneers
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team out-rebounded Marietta College 50-35 and outscored the Pioneers 43-30 in the second half en route to a 76-66 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at Fred Raizk Arena Saturday afternoon. The win was the Quakers’ first over Marietta in the previous nine...
6 champions lead Hurricane to Bellbrook title
BELLBROOK — With six weight-class champions, the Wilmington High School wrestling team coasted to a win Saturday at the Bellbrook Invitational. “We had a great weekend all around,” WHS coach Kelly Tolliver said. “We placed in all 14 weight classes. Our team has been really working hard over the break and putting in the work. We had many enter the tournament trying out some new weight classes. It’s the first we have gotten to try out this new lineup on the road.”
Matthew Butcher is a student at Ohio University and covers basketball for the News Journal.
GREENFIELD — Dakota Collom had a hot night on his way to 30 points but McClain overpowered East Clinton to the tune of a 62-46 Saturday night victory at GMHS. The Astros remain winless at 0-12. They will have yet another opportunity to get their first overall and first SBAAC victory when they travel to Williamsburg Tuesday.
Two locals named to Ohio Wesleyan Dean’s List
Two Wilmington residents were named to the Ohio Wesleyan University Dean’s List for fall semester 2022: Paiton Walker and Chloe Williams. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes. Learn...
Joyce speaks at Rotary Club meeting
Todd Joyce, of Joyce Photographer, recently spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. Joyce said his company does still and motion photography at his studio and across the country. Joyce said they travel anywhere and can arrange production all over...
I-71 South lane closures scheduled tomorrow
Single-lane closures will be in effect on Interstate 71 South in Clinton County on Tuesday, Jan. 10, for pavement repairs. Beginning at approximately 8 a.m. tomorrow, I-71 South will be reduced to one lane from just south of the S.R. 72 interchange and the Greene County line to the U.S. 68 interchange for crews to repair the pavement in both southbound lanes.
‘Real Change Wilmington’ launches community resource list
WILMINGTON — Dustin Pearce and his team at Makeshark Website Marketing in downtown Wilmington have launched “Real Change Wilmington” — an online and print resource created to help empower individuals in need and educate the community on topics like addiction recovery, housing, child care, and more.
Wilmington Police Department reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 59-year-old Blanchester...
