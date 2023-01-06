Read full article on original website
MissBee
3d ago
An awful mom!! Both are monsters. How could a mom care more about protecting a monster over her precious and helpless child. She should not be allowed to ever, ever give birth again. I pray that the child recovers and is placed in a loving home. I fault her more than the monster. Both should be imprisoned for a very long time.
Reply
28
Stan Rhoda Richardson
3d ago
so if she knew and didn't immediately do something about it then she is just as guilty or more as she allowed it!!!!!##
Reply(1)
22
Chris
3d ago
Sterilize these nasty excuses for humans! They should never be around any kids again! Wonder why they have the reputation they do... hmm
Reply(10)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Related
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.
The office of UF Public Safety warned UF students, staff and faculty last week after a break-in at a house on Sorority Row:. “The University of Florida Police Department was notified by the Gainesville Police Department of a burglary that took place on Wednesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:42 am at 1235 SW 9th Avenue. The unknown individual was discovered by a resident of the house and immediately fled on foot. It was discovered through CCTV footage that the individual made entry and while in the house had taken food items from the refrigerator.”
WCJB
Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
Orange Park man arrested for second-degree murder in overnight stabbing, Clay deputies say
ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing at the Stay Suites Sunday morning. Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Alvin Jones called 911 from the Kangaroo gas station across the street from Stay Suites to report the stabbing, according to a release from CCSO.
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man arrested following deadly stabbing at hotel, officials say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a person was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the hallway on the second floor of the Stay Suites on Wells Road. The person died shortly after Clay County Fire Rescue arrived.
WCJB
‘I can’t believe it’: Neighbors react to Gainesville man being arrested for abusing 1-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested Justin shavers, 19, after he was accused of abusing his girlfriend’s one-year-old toddler. The incident happened at the Sunrise Residence Inn apartments on SW 14th St while Shavers was watching the child while the mother was away from December 28 through the 29th.
ocala-news.com
Two drivers trauma alerted after crash in northeast Ocala
Two drivers were trauma alerted to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after their vehicles collided near an intersection in Ocala. Shortly before 2:55 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace due to reports of a motor vehicle accident.
WCJB
A serial child molester has been sentenced to 10 life sentences
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A serial child molester who worked at a Gainesville daycare has been sentenced in state court, on top of his federal sentence. 24-year-old Trevor Hruby (huh-ruby) received 10 life sentences in state court. They will run concurrently with the 120-year sentence Hruby received in federal court...
WCJB
A fire in Trenton led to a person being arrested
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was arrested after a fire in Trenton on the morning of January 8th turned into an arson case. Around 10 a.m., Gilchrist County emergency crews were called to 6-19 NE Second Avenue in Trenton. When they got to the scene, the first half of...
WCJB
18-month-old hospitalized in Gainesville with a broken arm, bite marks, burns, bruises, and cuts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville faces numerous counts of child abuse after a child was hospitalized with a broken arm, bite marks, burns, and cuts days after the abuse occurred. According to the arrest report for Justin Shavers, 19, he was watching an 18-month-old while the child’s...
Newborn baby left in 'safe haven box' and founders said it was 'just a matter of time'
A newborn baby became the first to be left in a 'safe haven box' in Florida more than two years after it was installed for use by members of the public. Ocala Fire Rescue shared a press release on 5 January to announce the arrival of the department's 'first surrendered newborn' following the introduction of the box in December 2020.
WCJB
Crash in Ocala left two people in the hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders to pry...
Independent Florida Alligator
Police arrest 42-year-old Gainesville man for Gamma Phi Beta burglary
A 42-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and booked at the Alachua County Jail Friday for burglary of dwelling and petit theft at a UF sorority house. Eric Raymond Burns broke into the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority House Monday night and ate a pint of Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream and a bag of M&M’s from the kitchen.
WCJB
A collision in Ocala left 2 in the hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 24-hundred block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m., on January 8th. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders...
WCJB
Dunnellon man arrested for poisoning and killing three cats and one dog with antifreeze
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Animal Services responded to a home on SW 84th Lane in Dunnellon,. This was after pet owners said their cat started seizing and may have been poisoned and their dog experienced the same symptoms and died in October.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly ripping off woman who traveled out of town for funeral
A Lady Lake man has been jailed after allegedly ripping off a woman who traveled out of town for a funeral. Michael James Hendrix, 29, was arrested in Arkansas on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary. He was booked this past week at the Lake County Jail. Hendrix...
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
WCJB
Arsonist arrested for intentionally setting BlueTooth speaker on fire in Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for arson after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she broke into a home and started a fire. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, late Thursday night after getting a call about a burglary. They responded to a home on Southwest 63rd Court just after 9 p.m.
WCJB
McIntosh woman sentenced to 8 years behind bars following a stabbing death in Marion County
MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - A young woman from McIntosh will serve eight years in prison for stabbing to death a man more than two years ago. Circuit Court Judge Lisa Herndon sentenced Lillian Patterson to eight years in prison, seven years’ probation, and must perform 500 hours of community service after offering “no plea” in court on Thursday.
alachuachronicle.com
BREAKING: GPD K-9 handlers moving to patrol while the department evaluates how the dogs will be deployed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As of midnight on January 9, Gainesville Police Department’s (GPD) K-9 handlers will be reassigned to patrol shifts; it is unclear whether the dogs will be available for deployment. Following the resignation of Charles Owens as supervisor of the K-9 unit, GPD no longer has...
WCJB
Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
Comments / 39