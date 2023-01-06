Extensive damage was reported in a fire yesterday afternoon to a home on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. Vincennes Township firemen got to the house around 3:30 yesterday afternoon. The family living in the home escaped the structure; authorities were also able to rescue a large dog that had been trapped inside the home. The dog was taken to Southgate Veterinary Center for treatment. Three family members were also treated for non-life threatening conditions at Good Samaritan Hospital. The names of the injured victims were not released.

