Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
Knox County Democrat Party to Hold Registration Session Tomorrow Night
The Knox County Democratic Party will hold a training event tomorrow night for anyone wishing to run for municipal office. The session is also for any Democrats wishing to run for office in 2024. The program is themed “You Could, Should, and Can Run.” It will be held at the...
waovam.com
Today’s the Day for Memorial Bridge Closure in Vincennes
Today is the day for a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. From today on, the bridge will be closed until the end of April. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The bridge can be detoured by using the Red Skelton Bridge on U.S. 50.
waovam.com
House on Cherokee Drive Suffers Extensive Damage from Sunday Fire
Extensive damage was reported in a fire yesterday afternoon to a home on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. Vincennes Township firemen got to the house around 3:30 yesterday afternoon. The family living in the home escaped the structure; authorities were also able to rescue a large dog that had been trapped inside the home. The dog was taken to Southgate Veterinary Center for treatment. Three family members were also treated for non-life threatening conditions at Good Samaritan Hospital. The names of the injured victims were not released.
Comments / 0