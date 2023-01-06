Read full article on original website
Related
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fire near Chester
CHESTER, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters from multiple agencies faced cold temperatures while battling a blaze southwest of Chester over the weekend. Lake County Emergency Management says it happened just before 4:20 Saturday afternoon. All 5 Lake County Fire Departments responded, while crews from Colton and Dell Rapids were called in to help.
KELOLAND TV
Stranded drivers, tipped over plow in Davison County
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Davison County is dealing with between 18 to 22 inches of snow following a winter storm. Emergency Manager Jeff Bathke told KELOLAND News that Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Department had rescued 9 stranded motorists from three vehicles as of Wednesday afternoon. “Several other...
South Dakota sheriff’s office announces plow driver death
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a county highway department employee was helping a deputy clear a roadway for travel, suffered a medical emergency and later died.
kelo.com
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for escapee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is looking for an escapee. Authorities are looking for Aundrea Marie LaPlante. She is wanted for second degree escape. LaPlante is 32 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 140 pounds. If you have any information as...
South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed.
Selene Zamorano-Ochoa says her friends and clients can’t simply hop in a car and drive themselves to work or the grocery store like most other South Dakotans. Instead, they use their smartphones to hail ridesharing services. That’s because they can’t speak English well enough to pass the state driver’s license test. In 2020, the South […] The post South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed. appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell School Board to discuss new superintendent hiring process
The Mitchell School Board meets today at 5:30 PM at the MCTEA building across from Mitchell Senior High School. The board will set the date for the joint county/school election for 2023, consider an addition to the Mitchell Technical College Faculty and Staff handbooks, and will discuss the process for potentially hiring an interim superintendent and for selecting a permanent superintendent of schools for the Mitchell School District. Today’s meeting is open to the public. The agenda can be found here: https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/2788/MSD/2674430/Board_Member_Book_Jan_9_2023.pdf.
Comments / 0