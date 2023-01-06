ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Alex Jones lawyer suspended 6 months over records release

By DAVE COLLINS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlS03_0k5l00GW00
FILE - Norm Pattis, attorney for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, gives his opening statement in Jones' trial at Waterbury Superior Court, Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, 2022, in Waterbury, Conn. Pattis, on Thrusday, Jan. 5, 2023, has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months for improperly giving other Jones' attorneys in Texas confidential documents, including the medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.(H John Voorhees II/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months for improperly giving Jones’ other attorneys in Texas confidential documents, including the medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The ruling by Judge Barbara Bellis on Thursday afternoon came in the families’ lawsuit against Jones for repeatedly calling the shooting a hoax on his Infowars show, which resulted in Jones being ordered to pay more than $1.4 billion in damages after a jury trial in Connecticut last year.

Bellis said New Haven-based lawyer Norm Pattis failed to safeguard the families’ sensitive records in violation of her order that limited access to the documents to attorneys in the Connecticut case. She called his actions an “abject failure” and “inexcusable.”

“We cannot expect our system of justice or our attorneys to be perfect, but we can expect fundamental fairness and decency,” the judge wrote. “There was no fairness or decency in the treatment of the plaintiffs’ most sensitive and personal information, and no excuse for the respondent’s (Pattis’) misconduct.”

Pattis said Friday in a text message that he plans to appeal the discipline and seek a stay of the punishment while he challenges it. Bellis scheduled a hearing on the stay request for Jan. 13.

Crime

“We’re looking forward to appellate review,” he wrote in a subsequent email to The Associated Press.

During a hearing in August over possible discipline for the records release, Pattis invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to answer questions. In a court filing, he said there was no proof he violated any conduct rules and called the records release an “innocent mistake.”

A spokesperson for lawyers for the Sandy Hook families said they were not commenting on Pattis’ suspension.

Pattis is currently representing one of several members of the Proud Boys extremist group charged criminally in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in a trial in Washington that is underway. It wasn’t immediately clear how the suspension would affect the case. Pattis said he has notified the judge in Washington of the discipline.

Twenty first graders and six educators were killed in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut. Relatives of eight victims, as well as an FBI agent who responded to the shooting, sued Jones and his Austin, Texas-based company, Free Speech Systems, over the hoax claims, alleging defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

The plaintiffs testified during a monthlong trial about being threatened and harassed for years by people who deny the shooting happened. Strangers showed up at some of their homes and confronted some of them in public. People hurled abusive comments at them on social media and in emails. Some received death and rape threats.

The Sandy Hook families’ lawyers gave Pattis nearly 400,000 pages of documents as part of discovery in the case, including about 4,000 pages that contained the plaintiffs’ medical records. Bellis limited access of the records to lawyers in the Connecticut case.

In May of last year, Pattis’ office sent an external hard drive containing the records to a bankruptcy lawyer for Jones and Free Speech Systems in Texas, Bellis’ ruling said.

The bankruptcy lawyer, Kyung Lee, later gave the hard drive to lawyer Andino Reynal, a lawyer representing Jones and his company in a similar lawsuit over Jones’ hoax claims filed in Texas by the parents of another child killed in the massacre. Reynal then sent the documents to the Sandy Hook families’ lawyer in Texas.

The Texas case went to trial in the summer and resulted in Jones being ordered to pay the parents nearly $50 million in damages.

Bellis also is deciding whether Reynal should be suspended from practicing law in Connecticut, although he is based in Houston. In a court document, Reynal said he should not be disciplined, because a staff member at his firm sent the records to the Sandy Hook families’ Texas lawyer by mistake.

Jones has said he plans to appeal both verdicts. Jones, personally, and Free Speech Systems are both currently seeking bankruptcy protection.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die by injection Feb. 7 for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe, 28, along with her 10-year-old daughter Alexus Conley, 6-year-old daughter AcQreya Conley, and 5-year-old son Tyrese Conley. All four were found shot inside their home in the St. Louis County town of Jennings in 2004. But on Friday, Taylor’s attorneys asked St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell for a new hearing. A spokesman for Bell said Monday that the request is being reviewed. A year-old provision in a Missouri law allows a prosecutor to file a motion asking for a hearing before a judge if there is new evidence of a wrongful conviction. Bell is a Democrat first elected in 2018. He created a Conviction and Incident Review Unit responsible for looking at, among other things, potential cases of wrongful convictions.
JENNINGS, MO
The Associated Press

NY Governor urged to pull controversial chief judge nominee

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was urged Monday to withdraw her chief judge nominee by advocates and lawmakers who claim he’s too conservative and would tilt the state’s top court too far to the right. Hochul nominated Hector D. LaSalle to lead the state Court of Appeals just before Christmas, saying the veteran judge would focus on “expanding access to justice for New Yorkers.” While top court nominations typically sail through the state Senate, LaSalle quickly drew opposition. Some progressive activists, union officials and Democratic senators claim his judicial record is anti-abortion, anti-labor and anti-due process. “Now more than ever, we need our Court of Appeals to be the leader in safeguarding our civil liberties, in defending our democracy and protecting the most vulnerable New Yorkers,” state Sen. Kristen Gonzalez of New York City said at a state Capitol news conference.
abovethelaw.com

Alex Jones's Lawyer Norm Pattis Suspended From Practicing Law, Discovers There's Something Worse Than Losing A Billion Dollars For Your Client On Live TV

Yesterday, Alex Jones’s infamous defense lawyer Norm Pattis was suspended from the practice of law for six months after he failed to safeguard the Sandy Hook plaintiffs’ personal records. Or, as he put it, he got “deleted.”. Umm, sir, the correct term is “cancel culture.”. Connecticut...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Gov. Evers appoints gay Marine vet to lead veterans agency

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he promoted the deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs to lead the agency, which has been troubled by frequent allegations of abuse and poor care. James Bond, a disabled U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has worked at the department for years, is the first openly LGBTQ person in state history to head a Cabinet agency, according to the Legislative Audit Bureau. The governor’s news release did not specify Bond’s disability or details of his military service. “James has been a dedicated leader at DVA for over a decade and has served the department and Wisconsin veterans well as deputy secretary,” Evers said in a statement. “As a veteran himself, along with his decades of state service, I have no doubt he will bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and expertise to this role as secretary.” Bond inherits an agency that has been plagued by issues in its assisted living facilities and nursing homes. A recent Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation found that the Union Grove veterans home ranked among the worst in the country for violations and fines.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer. Ortiz, who is not required to enter a plea yet,...
The Associated Press

Judge halts New Jersey's stricter gun carry law, for now

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Suggesting that New Jersey’s recent concealed carry law infringes on the public’s Second Amendment rights, a federal judge on Monday put a temporary hold on the legislation drafted after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded gun rights last year. A legal challenge to the new law hinges in part on the argument that it effectively makes much of the state a “sensitive place” where carrying a firearm is barred. The plaintiffs argued the legislation barred carrying on private property as well. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb seemed convinced of that argument. “As Plaintiffs lament, the challenged provisions force a person permitted to carry a firearm in New Jersey to navigate a ‘veritable minefield,’” she wrote. “Their view is a legitimate one. The Court knows of no constitutional right that requires this much guesswork by individuals wanting to exercise such right.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
The Associated Press

Officials investigate death at Northern California jail

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the weekend death of an incarcerated person at a jail in the San Francisco Bay Area, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. The person suffered a medical emergency Saturday shortly after being booked into Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The victim died at a hospital about three hours later, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation into the death.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
The Associated Press

'Gut-wrenching': Rising star state lawmaker killed in crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative, considered a rising political star, was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into his vehicle early Thursday morning as he returned home from the governor’s inauguration ball, state police said. The other driver also died. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown, died in the crash that also happened just hours after he was sworn-in for a third term. His death came as a huge shock to friends and colleagues who had just seen the newly minted co-chairman of the General Assembly’s Labor and Public Employees Committee on Wednesday, opening day...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
The Associated Press

Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
613K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy