Naples, FL

New Year’s Resolution Day Four: Food

By Rachel Anderson
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — In honor of the first week of 2023, we’re dedicating each morning on More Explores to a New Year’s resolution!

It’s Foodie Friday, after all, so we hope you eat more good food in 2023!

Our recommendation today is Campiello Naples! Located on 3rd St., it offers an Italian vibe and flavor in the heart of Naples.

Stop by for lunch or dinner any day of the week, and stay for music in the Club Room every night!

For more information, head here.

