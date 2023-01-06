ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Bengals Great Comes Up With TD Celebration For Ravens Finale

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson popped a fun joke about the team having to enter a home-field advantage coin flip with the Baltimore Ravens if they lose on Sunday. The legend said a player should do a coin flip celebration if they score a TD. "Dear Bengals players," Johnson...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

One city turned down NFL's request to host AFC Championship Game

The city of Indianapolis has turned down a request from the NFL to potentially host the AFC Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium later this month, reports the Indianapolis Business Journal. League officials contacted the Indianapolis Colts with the proposal earlier this week. That came on the heels of a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

AFC playoff seeding, Wild Card Round matchups set as Patriots lose to Bills

The New England Patriots have failed to make the NFL playoffs for just the fifth time since Bill Belichick became the team's head coach in 2000. A victory over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday afternoon's Week 18 game at Highmark Stadium would have been enough to clinch the third wild card spot and No. 7 seed in the AFC for the Patriots. But after losing 35-23 to the Bills, the Patriots needed help from two other teams to get into the playoffs and it didn't happen.
theScore

Dolphins clinch final AFC playoff berth over Steelers, Patriots

The Miami Dolphins will go to the playoffs as the seventh seed in the AFC following a 11-6 win over the New York Jets, edging out the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the final spot. Miami will travel to Buffalo for a meeting with the division-rival Bills on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NECN

NFL Playoff Picture: Updated Week 18 Scenarios for Patriots Vs. Bills

NFL playoff picture: Updated Week 18 scenarios for Patriots vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season began Saturday with two games, and both of them impacted the New England Patriots in the AFC playoff race. The Kansas City Chiefs locked up the...
Athlon Sports

Look: The AFC Playoff Field Is Officially Set

With the New England Patriots' 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, the Dolphins are playoff bound, securing the final postseason spot in the AFC. Now, the AFC playoff bracket is locked. The Kansas City Chiefs emerge as the king of the ...

