One dead, two others injured following fire in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A woman died and two others were injured following a fire in Sand Springs Thursday night, federal agents said. Firefighters were called to a home on West 61st Street South in Sand Springs just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,...
KTUL
Flock Safety System assists police with finding stolen car, arresting suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car after Tulsa's Flock Safety System alerted police officers of the car's location, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Sunday afternoon around 3:20 p.m., Tulsa police received a notification from the Flock Safety System that a...
KTUL
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant
TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
KTUL
Hundreds of bikers gather for funeral of Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of bikers showed up Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an Oklahoma National Guardsman who was killed in a New Year's Eve crash. The funeral for Specialist Mark Calcut Jr. was on Jan. 7 in Broken Arrow. He had just gotten engaged to Sabreena...
Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say
Checotah Fire Department adds new fire engine to fleet
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Checotah Fire Department is celebrating a new addition to its fleet of fire trucks. The department added a 2018 E-One Typhoon pumper in November and has since put it into service. Crews said the truck will be the first out pumper for all in-town...
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department contains fire at south Tulsa restaurant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a building fire at King Burrito near 71st and Mingo just before 6 a.m. Friday morning. The fire was contained to a wall on the exterior of the building where some debris had piled up. TFD was able to...
Pryor man arrested after road rage incident leaves woman with broken nose
PRYOR, Okla. — A Pryor man has been arrested after a road rage incident that left a woman with a broken nose, according to a social media post from the Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD). PCPD said at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022 they responded to a...
KTUL
Pavement rehabilitation project to begin on Broken Arrow Expressway near downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Both east and westbound lanes on the Broken Arrow Expressway will be reduced to two lanes between Lewis and Peoria Avenue beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation urges drivers to use extra caution throughout the work zone. ODOT...
abc17news.com
Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
TFD responding to apartment fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Multiple units seem to be affected, but a specific number has not yet been determined.
Several Families Displaced By Fire At Apartment Near 81st And Riverside
Several people have to stay somewhere else, because of a fire at their apartment complex. The fire happened at the Riverchase Apartments near 81st and Riverside. Thankfully no one was hurt. But the residents who lived there are now figuring out what to do next. "Oh man, it was blazing....
Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
news9.com
Claremore Restaurant Closing While On Search For New Location
A Claremore restaurant will soon be closing its doors. The owner of Doe's Eat Place tells News On 6's Lex Rodriguez that there's hope of reopening in the future.
KTUL
Renter and landlord murdered, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday's homicide victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins on Friday. The two were found dead Thursday night in what deputies describe as a shed behind Culkins’ mobile home. Deputies say both victims suffered...
