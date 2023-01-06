ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KTUL

Checotah Fire Department adds new fire engine to fleet

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Checotah Fire Department is celebrating a new addition to its fleet of fire trucks. The department added a 2018 E-One Typhoon pumper in November and has since put it into service. Crews said the truck will be the first out pumper for all in-town...
CHECOTAH, OK
KTUL

KRMG

Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

TFD responding to apartment fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Multiple units seem to be affected, but a specific number has not yet been determined.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

9-year-old boy dies after being stabbed by 12-year-old sister, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police confirm that a 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed by his sister at an apartment complex in south Tulsa. Police say they responded to an apartment complex near 64th and Peoria for a stabbing call and when they arrived, EMSA and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Renter and landlord murdered, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday's homicide victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins on Friday. The two were found dead Thursday night in what deputies describe as a shed behind Culkins’ mobile home. Deputies say both victims suffered...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

