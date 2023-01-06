Providence Day’s Jadyn Davis named NC Gatorade HS football player of the year

In most years, there’s lots of debate as to which high school football player was the best in North Carolina.

Maybe not for the 2022 season.

Friday morning, Providence Day QB Jadyn Davis was named Gatorade’s N.C. player of the year, giving him a sweep of all the major statewide awards.

Davis, a 6-foot-1. 180-pound junior, already has won the state’s biggest high school football honor, being named Mr. Football in the state . He followed that up, earning state player of the year awards from MaxPreps , High School Football America and was he was named offensive player of the year by a group of N.C. sportswriters, who released the official all-state high school football team for the first time in three years.

On Christmas Day, Davis was named Charlotte Observer offensive player of the year, headlining the annual All-Observer high school football team .

“Jadyn’s arm talent is obvious, but it’s his intangibles that make him truly special,” Providence Day head coach Chad Grier said. “He is a tremendous leader. He is fiercely competitive and that trait is not limited to Friday nights.”

In its 38 th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, the Gatorade award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Davis led the Chargers to a 12-1 record and passed for 3,425 yards and 43 touchdowns, completing 221-of-305 attempts (72.5 percent)). He had six passing TDs in Providence Day School’s 55-13 win over Charlotte Christian School in the state final, avenging the team’s only regular-season loss. A transfer from Catawba Ridge High School (S.C.), he is rated as the nation’s No. 15 recruit in the Class of 2024 by 247 Sports and the No. 2 prospect at quarterback.

A member of the Providence Day School Diversity Club, Davis has been a sideline reporter for his school television channels since he was in the fifth grade. He has volunteered locally as a youth mentor and football coach.

Davis has also maintained an A average in the classroom. He joins recent Gatorade North Carolina Football Players of the Year Omarion Hampton (2021-22, Cleveland High School), Jalon Walker (2020-21, Salisbury High School), Will Shipley (2019-20, Weddington High School), and Sam Howell (2018-19, Sun Valley High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.