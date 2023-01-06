Read full article on original website
Cherokee County Commission Meeting
The Monday morning meeting of the Cherokee County Commission consisted mainly of appointments to various county agencies, including a resignation at the Cherokee County Water & Sewer Board which will require an appointment to fill the unexpired term of six years, ending in March, 2025. That appointment will be made during the next Commission Meeting on January 23rd.
Anniston Offering Public Warming Stations
ANNISTON, AL — The City of Anniston asks that everyone please be aware of freezing temperatures that are projected to begin today, Sunday, January 8, 2023. In light of the forecasted weather conditions, a public warming station in The Bridge at the Anniston First United Methodist Church (1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) will open overnight tonight (01/08/23) and Monday, January 9, 2023 (01/09/23).
Guntersville City Schools break ground on new high school
Guntersville came together this past week to break ground on a new high school.
Birmingham City Council approves $12 million for street paving project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More funding for roads is coming to the city of Birmingham. The city council voted to approve a street paving project and finalized the plans Tuesday. The $12 million city-wide project will pave nearly 250 roads, improving roughly 43 miles around Birmingham. A portion of the $12 million will go toward paving, […]
Pinson mayor, council call out Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway regarding electronic bingo facilities
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council, at its regular Thursday night meeting on Jan. 5, 2023, heard from Zoning Administrator Chris Sharit regarding citizens’ concerns and complaints over electronic bingo facilities in and around the city. “I just wanted to clarify a few things,” Sharit said. “We get several complaints […]
St Clair Co. declares state of emergency
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St Clair County officials want to step in and try to put out a landfill fire that's been burning near Moody for almost six weeks. They had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops on Tuesday to make that happen. The fire at a landfill...
‘There’s no telling what’s buried underneath there’: Alabama landfill fire remains concern for residents, environmental groups
MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Six weeks ago, a landfill in Moody first caught fire and has burned continuously ever since. Frustration has boiled over as impacted residents live with the fear of not knowing exactly what’s burning. While some testing has been done, much of it has been conducted by outside groups like Cahaba Riverkeeper, […]
Dr. P.J. Lynn Recognized for Well-Being Effort in Cherokee County
– Dr. P.J. Lynn, Medical Director of Emergency and Hospital Medicine at Atrium Health Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, recently completed a year-long certificate program from the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) called Leading Physician Well-being. Lynn was one of 120 physicians selected from a national pool to participate in...
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 9th
Dallas Rogers, 32 of Cedar Bluff – Conditional Release Violation;. James Eline, age 51 of Centre – Probation Revocation;. Ronald Character, age 36 of Flat Rock – FTA (x4);. Necole Wood, age 38 of Centre – FTA/Driving while License Revoked;. and. Jennifer Whitley, age 51 of...
Cullman hemp farmer ready to start processing medical cannabis
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is currently reviewing business license applications, but far fewer than expected. Of the 607 requests for licenses, only 94 companies actually submitted an application by Dec. 30. One of the companies that successfully submitted an application said they may have a leg up, with years...
Residents near Alabama landfill fire demand more from ‘the ADEM people’
An underground fire at a landfill north of Birmingham has now been burning for at least six weeks with no end in sight, and nearby residents worried about their health are demanding more from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. “We need to start calling our state representatives and senators...
Marshall County Sheriff names Willie Orr new Chief Deputy
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims has named Chief Investigator Willy Orr as the next chief deputy for the Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MSCO).
Cullman County suicide deaths down in 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – The suicide death rate in Cullman County went down by 23% in 2022 compared to 2021. In 2022, 17 people in Cullman County lost their lives to suicide, down from 22 people in 2021 according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick who said, “We are on a positive trend.” However, 17 lives lost to suicide is 17 too many. How do we, as a community, reach those in crisis, and what resources are available? The 988 hotline is available 24/7 to those who need to talk or text about their own crisis or when concerned about a loved one...
Moody landfill fire: Watch the stunning drone footage
In the suburban area northeast of Birmingham, there’s an underground fire at an environmental landfill that’s been burning for six weeks. For years, the landfill took in truckloads of green waste -- fallen trees from storm debris and land that was cleared for development -- piled up stories high and covered with dirt. Now that wood pile has caught fire, blanketing the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville with smoke.
FP increases in Sewer/ Sanitation Tabled
Fort Payne, Ala.-- The Fort Payne City Council held their first meeting of 2023, on Tuesday, January 3. Ordinance 2023-02,which would amend sewer rates and Ordinance 2023-03, which would amend sanitation rates was tabled by 2-2 vote. The Council was required to vote, to suspend the rules for immediate consideration. Councilmembers Phillip Smith and Lynn Brewer voted yes and Councilmembers John Smith and Johnny Eberhart voted no. The Ordinances will be brought back up at the next meeting of the Fort Payne City Council.
Huntsville Hospital ER director discusses wait times
News 19 had received several viewer news tips in recent weeks from people concerned about "long wait times" for the emergency department at Huntsville Hospital.
Birmingham Southern students push to save school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We heard from alumni but now we are hearing from the students at Birmingham Southern as they are writing letters to legislators to help their private school out of a financial bind. They are very determined to keep their school’s legacy alive. Right after the holiday,...
Marshall Co. Sheriff announces new chief deputy
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new appointment for the position of Chief Deputy. According to a statement released by Sheriff Phil Sims, effective today Chief Investigator Willie Orr will be taking the role. “Chief Orr is well respected by all and has...
Residents displaced after Anniston condemns fire-damaged apartment complex
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - After a fire destroyed an apartment in Anniston late last month, neighbors are trying to find a new place to live because the city is condemning all of the units in the complex. The fire happened on Wilmer Avenue the day after Christmas. Some of the...
An old school in Birmingham’s Bush Hills is now an urban farm. Residents are thinking bigger
At west Birmingham’s old Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, on the near-four acres that were once the school’s grounds, area residents tend to their own small garden plots with all manner of fruits and vegetables. The potatoes, greens, squash and other produce raised here — as much as 50,000 pounds a year — is distributed within the community, free of charge.
