Connecticut State

KELOLAND TV

Many SD legislators take oaths at Capitol inaugural

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of South Dakota’s newly elected legislators took their oaths of office Saturday morning at the state Capitol. Several hundred people watched from the House and Senate galleries as the lawmakers were sworn in by justices of the South Dakota Supreme Court. Governor Kristi...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Burlington County prosecutors say Katelyn...
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
KELOLAND TV

Older people moving to SD, United Van Lines says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to United Van Lines data analysis, South Dakota ranked 8th in growth in terms of more people moving in than moving out. The state’s estimated population grew from 896,164 in July 2021 to 909,824 in July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

More than 100 bills filed ahead of 2023 legislative session

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 2023 legislative session that opens Tuesday afternoon will be marked by rapidly rising prices for construction projects, including several proposed state prisons, as well as unexpected growth in state government revenue, and whether that additional revenue looks sustainable enough to afford tax cuts during a time of higher inflation, according to top lawmakers.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

How new South Dakotans are coping with harsh 1st winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more than three feet of snow across much of KELOLAND this winter, the continued snowfall is wearing down even life-long South Dakotans. And it’s a harsh welcome for many people who are new to the state. “Is there a trick I’m missing...
ALABAMA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at the week ahead in SD state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, January 9, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Jacks win national title; Noem sworn into 2nd term

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 9! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. It was a sea of blue in the South Dakota State tailgate area as thousands of Jackrabbits fans geared up for the game enjoying much warmer weather than we have here at home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

As snow days mount, Tea schools utilize ‘virtual days’

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Across South Dakota, many schools have already had a handful of snow days this winter. During the mid-December blizzard, many schools in central South Dakota had three or four snow days. In Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls School District has had three snow days of no school this year.
TEA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem starts second term with a ‘top 10’ list

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem was sworn into office for a second term Saturday in a ceremony that sought to emphasize unity with tribal people and was highlighted by a often-humorous top 10 list of things that surprised her during her first term. “I love the challenge...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

How are pheasants, birds coping in the snow, cold?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Songbirds may be shivering and pheasants may be searching for cover as they cope with the winter weather that started in early December in South Dakota. Several inches of snow fell in parts of the state on Dec. 8. On Dec. 12, portions of...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

