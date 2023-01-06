13-year-old becomes fourth suspect in Portsmouth teen’s fatal shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A fourth suspect, a 13-year-old boy, has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in Portsmouth last month.

In a release Friday morning, Portsmouth police say the 13-year-old has been charged with aggravated murder, robbery resulting in death, conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of shooting in the commission of a felony, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and underaged possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from a Dec. 21 shooting that occurred near the intersection of Sykes Avenue and Vick Street. It resulted in the death of Jesse Hogg, 17.

On Wednesday, the third suspect, Analwah Jones, 18, turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery resulting in death, grand larceny, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say Jones told them she had been riding in what they described as a stolen Kia sedan with her 17-year-old boyfriend driving. While in the car she overheard two juveniles in the backseat discussing robbing a gun from a person they were going to meet.

When they arrived at the intersection, Jone’s boyfriend and one of the juveniles got out and returned with Hogg, according to police.

Jones allegedly told police one of the juveniles attempted to rob Hogg. When Hogg reached for his gun, the 17-year-old shot Hogg. Then, the 17-year-old and one of the juveniles shot Hogg again while he was on the ground.

Police say the 17-year-old then took Hogg’s gun, and when Jones tried to start the car it would not start, which resulted in the four running away. Jones later led police to a backyard about a mile away on Griffin Street where they found Hogg’s gun and two others.

Additional charges were taken against the 17-year-old suspect in this case. He has been charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, and obstruction of justice by making false statements to law enforcement. He was previously charged with aggravated murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police had already arrested the 17-year-old boyfriend and a 16-year-old boy in the case. The 16-year-old has been charged with aggravated murder (principal second), armed robbery, robbery conspiracy, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and underage possession of a firearm.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

