The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Yardbarker

Bengals Great Comes Up With TD Celebration For Ravens Finale

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson popped a fun joke about the team having to enter a home-field advantage coin flip with the Baltimore Ravens if they lose on Sunday. The legend said a player should do a coin flip celebration if they score a TD. "Dear Bengals players," Johnson...
Yardbarker

One city turned down NFL's request to host AFC Championship Game

The city of Indianapolis has turned down a request from the NFL to potentially host the AFC Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium later this month, reports the Indianapolis Business Journal. League officials contacted the Indianapolis Colts with the proposal earlier this week. That came on the heels of a...
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
NECN

NFL Playoff Picture: Updated Week 18 Scenarios for Patriots Vs. Bills

NFL playoff picture: Updated Week 18 scenarios for Patriots vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season began Saturday with two games, and both of them impacted the New England Patriots in the AFC playoff race. The Kansas City Chiefs locked up the...

