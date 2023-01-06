Read full article on original website
Idaho college killings: How DNA led to the Kohberger arrest
Investigators used crime scene DNA and DNA from Bryan Kohberger's father to lead to an arrest.
Connecticut family discovers black bear hibernating under deck: ‘He’s been super chill’
A Connecticut family who discovered a black bear hibernating under their deck has welcomed the animal to stay — as long as the bear remains a respectful tenant.
2/3 of NC’s counties now colored orange on CDC map with highest COVID-19 levels
A total of 68 counties were in the orange zone in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map updated Thursday night — including every county in the CBS 17 viewing area but four.
How California could save up its rain to ease future droughts — instead of watching epic atmospheric river rainfall drain into the Pacific
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought.
WNCT
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, $1M lottery prize just months apart
RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY) – A woman from North Carolina has doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan, of Shelby, told lottery officials....
