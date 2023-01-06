Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL
Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship Game in play; Bengals avoid coin toss with win over Ravens
Any potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs would be played at a neutral site following the Bills' 35-23 win over the Patriots on Sunday. The Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday also negated a scenario in which a coin toss would...
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game
The Chiefs still have something to play for entering Week 18. With 13 wins and hitting their stride at just the right time, they enter their final game of the regular season with an opportunity to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals...
Yardbarker
Bengals Great Comes Up With TD Celebration For Ravens Finale
Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson popped a fun joke about the team having to enter a home-field advantage coin flip with the Baltimore Ravens if they lose on Sunday. The legend said a player should do a coin flip celebration if they score a TD. "Dear Bengals players," Johnson...
Yardbarker
One city turned down NFL's request to host AFC Championship Game
The city of Indianapolis has turned down a request from the NFL to potentially host the AFC Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium later this month, reports the Indianapolis Business Journal. League officials contacted the Indianapolis Colts with the proposal earlier this week. That came on the heels of a...
Bengals Feel New Playoff Scenarios Benefit Ravens, per Report
Cincinnati is reportedly not too thrilled with the NFL’s AFC playoff resolution passed earlier this week.
Here’s the NFL playoffs wild card schedule
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend.
KSNT
Seahawks top Rams 19-16 in OT, in playoffs after Lions win
SEATTLE (AP) — Within minutes of the Seattle Seahawks winning to maintain their playoff hopes, the video boards inside Lumen Field flashed a message:. For the Seahawks, that became “thank you Lions” several hours later after Detroit helped send Seattle back to the postseason. Seattle will be...
NBC Sports
AFC playoff seeding, Wild Card Round matchups set as Patriots lose to Bills
The New England Patriots have failed to make the NFL playoffs for just the fifth time since Bill Belichick became the team's head coach in 2000. A victory over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday afternoon's Week 18 game at Highmark Stadium would have been enough to clinch the third wild card spot and No. 7 seed in the AFC for the Patriots. But after losing 35-23 to the Bills, the Patriots needed help from two other teams to get into the playoffs and it didn't happen.
KSNT
Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on...
KSNT
Hamlin in their hearts, the NFL pays tribute to No. 3
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin’s old high school teammate clutched the ball he had just intercepted, jogged to the 30-yard line, gingerly placed the pigskin at the top of the red-outlined “3,” raised his hands over his head and formed them in the shape of a heart.
Look: The AFC Playoff Field Is Officially Set
With the New England Patriots' 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, the Dolphins are playoff bound, securing the final postseason spot in the AFC. Now, the AFC playoff bracket is locked. The Kansas City Chiefs emerge as the king of the ...
