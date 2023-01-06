ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Bengals Great Comes Up With TD Celebration For Ravens Finale

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson popped a fun joke about the team having to enter a home-field advantage coin flip with the Baltimore Ravens if they lose on Sunday. The legend said a player should do a coin flip celebration if they score a TD. "Dear Bengals players," Johnson...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

One city turned down NFL's request to host AFC Championship Game

The city of Indianapolis has turned down a request from the NFL to potentially host the AFC Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium later this month, reports the Indianapolis Business Journal. League officials contacted the Indianapolis Colts with the proposal earlier this week. That came on the heels of a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KSNT

Seahawks top Rams 19-16 in OT, in playoffs after Lions win

SEATTLE (AP) — Within minutes of the Seattle Seahawks winning to maintain their playoff hopes, the video boards inside Lumen Field flashed a message:. For the Seahawks, that became “thank you Lions” several hours later after Detroit helped send Seattle back to the postseason. Seattle will be...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

AFC playoff seeding, Wild Card Round matchups set as Patriots lose to Bills

The New England Patriots have failed to make the NFL playoffs for just the fifth time since Bill Belichick became the team's head coach in 2000. A victory over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday afternoon's Week 18 game at Highmark Stadium would have been enough to clinch the third wild card spot and No. 7 seed in the AFC for the Patriots. But after losing 35-23 to the Bills, the Patriots needed help from two other teams to get into the playoffs and it didn't happen.
KSNT

Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on...
KSNT

Hamlin in their hearts, the NFL pays tribute to No. 3

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin’s old high school teammate clutched the ball he had just intercepted, jogged to the 30-yard line, gingerly placed the pigskin at the top of the red-outlined “3,” raised his hands over his head and formed them in the shape of a heart.
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Look: The AFC Playoff Field Is Officially Set

With the New England Patriots' 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, the Dolphins are playoff bound, securing the final postseason spot in the AFC. Now, the AFC playoff bracket is locked. The Kansas City Chiefs emerge as the king of the ...

