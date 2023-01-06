The Buffalo Sabres are becoming the feel-good story of the NHL this season. Buffalo is just four points out of a playoff spot entering play on Monday and has games in hand on every team its chasing. At the halfway point of the campaign, the Sabres have a legitimate chance to make the postseason for the first time since 2011. After dropping eight games in a row in the middle of November, Buffalo is on a 13-4-2 run with a +26 goal difference in that span. And perhaps most surprisingly, it’s the Sabres that pace the NHL in goals per game...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 8 MINUTES AGO