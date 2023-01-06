ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Convicted Capitol Rioter Announces Run for Congress

A convicted Jan. 6 rioter who spent three months behind bars for storming Congress is now running for a seat in the very building he attacked in a failed attempt to disrupt Joe Biden’s certification as president-elect. Onetime West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans—who livestreamed himself during the Capitol riot while yelling, “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”— announced his congressional bid on Friday, the second anniversary of the attack by a pro-Trump mob. “There’s just one thing to do,” Evans, who is running as a Republican, said in a statement. “Let’s hit the campaign trail, listen to our constituents, and set our sights on Capitol Hill. Thank you and God bless America.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

What to do with Arlington Cemetery's Confederate Memorial

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 108 years, a massive bronze statue hailing the glory of the South has stood sentry over Confederate war dead buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Soon it will be dismantled on orders from the Pentagon, but then planners will face a quandary: what to do with a disgraced monument that some say may still have a historical lesson to impart.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mother Jones

What the January 6 Committee Missed

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The January 6 committee’s final report has 845 pages and not a word against Mike Pence. The committee lauds the former VP and other top Trump administration figures for refusing to go along with Donald Trump’s attempted self-coup. But it does not address those same officials’ decision to remain silent about Trump’s lies for weeks after the election—a silence that helped the Stop the Steal movement grow from disorganized online conspiracy theories to a violent force that sacked the Capitol.
WUSA9

Brown sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general

MARYLAND, USA — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general Tuesday, pledging to work to increase equity and dismantle barriers to opportunities for all of the state's citizens. Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted the...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Faces of the January 6th House Committee investigation

Through televised hearings and rare Republicans willing to publicly criticize Donald Trump, the House Jan. 6 committee tried to get accountability for the Capitol attack. NBC News’ Frank Thorp documents the hearings with pictures and reflections from witnesses and members of the committee.Jan. 6, 2023.

