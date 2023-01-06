Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Sen. Manchin gets backlash for saying January 6 ‘joined the ranks of Pearl Harbor’
Sen. Joe Manchin (D, WV) received some backlash on Twitter over an official statement on Friday, Jan. 6.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Congress passed a bill removing a bust from the Capitol of the Supreme Court justice who authored an infamous decision denying citizenship to Black Americans
The bill passed both chambers by voice vote, and former Chief Justice Roger Taney's bust is now set to be replaced by a bust of Thurgood Marshall.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Ashli Babbit's mother arrested during protest outside Capitol on 2nd anniversary of deadly insurrection
The mother of Ashli Babbit was arrested during a protest in Washington, D.C., on Friday, two years after her daughter was fatally shot by police after storming the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. According to U.S. Capitol Police, Micki Witthoeft, Ashli Babbitt’s 58-year-old mother, was among a group...
Convicted Capitol Rioter Announces Run for Congress
A convicted Jan. 6 rioter who spent three months behind bars for storming Congress is now running for a seat in the very building he attacked in a failed attempt to disrupt Joe Biden’s certification as president-elect. Onetime West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans—who livestreamed himself during the Capitol riot while yelling, “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”— announced his congressional bid on Friday, the second anniversary of the attack by a pro-Trump mob. “There’s just one thing to do,” Evans, who is running as a Republican, said in a statement. “Let’s hit the campaign trail, listen to our constituents, and set our sights on Capitol Hill. Thank you and God bless America.”
Houston Chronicle
What to do with Arlington Cemetery's Confederate Memorial
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 108 years, a massive bronze statue hailing the glory of the South has stood sentry over Confederate war dead buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Soon it will be dismantled on orders from the Pentagon, but then planners will face a quandary: what to do with a disgraced monument that some say may still have a historical lesson to impart.
Biden Mistakenly Refers to Capitol Riot as 'July the 6th' on Anniversary
Biden hosted a ceremony Friday in honor of the two-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, where he presented 14 citizens with the Presidential Citizens Medal.
Ex-West Virginia delegate convicted in Jan. 6 riot announces official bid for Congress
A former West Virginia delegate who served prison time in connection to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol Building two years ago officially announced his bid for Congress.
What the January 6 Committee Missed
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The January 6 committee’s final report has 845 pages and not a word against Mike Pence. The committee lauds the former VP and other top Trump administration figures for refusing to go along with Donald Trump’s attempted self-coup. But it does not address those same officials’ decision to remain silent about Trump’s lies for weeks after the election—a silence that helped the Stop the Steal movement grow from disorganized online conspiracy theories to a violent force that sacked the Capitol.
Lawyers for Capitol rioter Richard Barnett ask for continuance ahead of trial
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The federal trial for Richard "Bigo" Barnett, one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, has been asked to be delayed again by his lawyers after the newest trial date was set for January 9. On Monday, Jan. 2, his...
Former West Virginia lawmaker jailed for Jan. 6 riot is running for Congress
Former West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans, who spent three months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, announced a bid for Congress on the second anniversary of the riot.
Late Capitol Officer's Fiancee Sues Donald Trump And 2 Convicted Rioters
Brian Sicknick died shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol two years ago.
Brown sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general
MARYLAND, USA — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general Tuesday, pledging to work to increase equity and dismantle barriers to opportunities for all of the state's citizens. Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted the...
“First sign of new GOP majority”: Metal detectors installed after Jan. 6 removed after MAGA gripes
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spreads out her arms as she goes through security outside the House Chamber at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 12, 2021. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0...
Ex-D.C. officer Fanone calls on House GOP to condemn political violence ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary
On the eve of the second anniversary of , former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone — who was brutally assaulted by a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters — called on members of Congress to publicly condemn political violence. “Tomorrow marks two years since the day I...
Faces of the January 6th House Committee investigation
Through televised hearings and rare Republicans willing to publicly criticize Donald Trump, the House Jan. 6 committee tried to get accountability for the Capitol attack. NBC News’ Frank Thorp documents the hearings with pictures and reflections from witnesses and members of the committee.Jan. 6, 2023.
