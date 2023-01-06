ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former Red Sox All-Star Pitcher Dead At 74

On Friday afternoon the Major League Baseball World received some sad news when a former player passed away. Bill Campbell, who pitched 15 seasons in the MLB, passed away this week after a battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. "Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the...
FanSided

Why I expect the Boston Red Sox to capture the American League East

Make your playoff plans, as the Red Sox will win AL East. For the naysayers of the Boston Red Sox, put a lid on it, as this 2023 team will plunder the American League East. Some may say this is jingoism that Teddy Roosevelt would be proud of or provincialism that a local Rotary Club would slobber over, but it will happen. Why this view? Has Nurse Ratchet forgotten my meds? I like the moves.
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Tayler Scott To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tayler Scott to a Minor League contract and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Scott joins the Dodgers organization after electing free agency upon being designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies last month. Scott had been with the Phillies since September, when they claimed...
NESN

What’s Next? Five Questions Red Sox Face After Rafael Devers Deal

The Red Sox quelled some long-term concerns this week by reportedly agreeing to a massive contract extension with Rafael Devers. Devers was set to enter the final year of his contract, with free agency on the horizon next offseason, and the recent departures of Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts raised questions over whether Boston would lock up its star third baseman for the foreseeable future. And so, now, the Sox can breathe a little easier.
FanSided

MLB rumors: Dodgers, Yankees, Jurickson Profar, Bryan Reynolds

The first full weekend of January has almost arrived and there are plenty of MLB rumors floating around, including some surrounding potential lineup additions for the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Colorado Rockies. MLB rumors: Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees checked in with Pittsburgh Pirates on Bryan...
