Fresh year, fresh start: Economic development director and city manager share visions of the new year

Read full article on original website
Related
newbernnow.com
Despite City’s Claims, Construction Site is Adjacent to Homes on Haywood Farms Road and Edwards Way
Cape Fear Construction (CFC) is building a 252-unit apartment complex also known as Proximity New Bern located at 4115 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. They requested an exemption from the city’s noise ordinance from Feb. 1 thru July 1. The city’s ordinance confines construction noise to the hours of 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. The New Bern Board of Aldermen will vote on this issue during the Jan. 10, 2023, meeting. See the agenda here.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging seeks volunteers for advisory committee
The Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions across the region for Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties for the Community Advisory Committee. “The purpose of this committee is to improve the quality of life and quality of care...
newbernnow.com
Construction Noise, Redevelopment Commission, Petition of Citizens, Among Items on New Bern BOA Meeting Agenda – Jan. 10
The Jan. 10 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham....
This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors
Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ
North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
Bottle shops help with Dry January in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dry January is a time when people quit drinking alcohol for a month. In Greenville, some bottle shops offer non-alcoholic beverage options to help provide more options to people this month. Some go dry in January for their health, others to save money and some to cut back on overall drinking. […]
neusenews.com
House of Ink opens in Kinston
The House of Ink, located at 111 N. Queen Street in Kinston held its grand opening on Friday. Owner Brandon Corey has previously owned and operated House of Ink in Greenville and Bubba’s Smokehouse. “House of Ink has moved back home to Kinston, NC and will be opening for...
newbernnow.com
Trent Woods Garden Club Holding Annual Herb Sale Fundraiser
The Trent Woods Garden Club (TWGC) is committed to bringing garden and nature beauty, education, and civic development to the greater New Bern area. The TWGC is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc and The Garden Club of North Carolina, Inc. Trent Woods Garden Club is pleased to...
newbernnow.com
Help Clean Up New Bern’s Streets and Waterways
Craven County Clean Sweep sponsors four annual clean up events on the first Saturdays of February, May, August and October to help keep New Bern streets and waterways free of litter. The upcoming one will be Saturday, Feb. 4, but if that day is not convenient, you can choose another...
Kinston’s new crime task force looks to address violence in city
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Reducing crime and gang violence is the goal of the Mayor Crime Intervention Task Force in Kinston. Mayor Don Hardy said the task force hopes to address the root of the problem, and the team will include people from Lenoir County government, the district attorney’s office, Lenoir County Public Schools as […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Redevelopment plan for old Hi-Lites property in Atlantic Beach could be approved soon
ATLANTIC BEACH — It looks like it could be a big year for major development projects in Atlantic Beach. A plan for redevelopment of the hold Hi-Lites property at 109 and 115 West Fort Macon Road (Highway 58) is winding its way through the development process – with possible town council approval as early late January or February – and construction of residential units could begin this spring on the old Showboat Motel property on the Atlantic Beach Causeway.
newbernnow.com
New Bern Chamber and CarolinaEast Health System present a Night of Champions
The New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce and CarolinaEast Health System are pleased to announce the 2023 Annual Celebration – A Night of Champions. The Annual Celebration will take place on Jan. 19, 2023, in the Grand Ballroom of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New Bern Riverfront. The evening’s...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 5, 6 & 7
Myrna Frances Smith, 82, of Newport, NC passed away at her home on January 7, 2023, with her beloved husband by her side. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 11th at Cedar Grove Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Joseph Parker. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
neusenews.com
40-acre brush fire in southern Lenoir County
According to Lenoir County Emergency Services, Lenoir County Fire Departments and the North Carolina Forestry Service are actively working to contain a large brush fire just outside of Deep Run, NC. Lenoir County 911 received a call at approximately 1:39 this afternoon reporting a field fire in the area of Tulls Mill Rd and Old Pink Hill Rd. Firefighters arrived on scene to find approximately 25-30 acres on fire and progressing toward the wood line. Due to the winds, the fire has now grown to approximately 40 acres in size.
NC sheriff: Fight between cheerleaders leads to school resource officer being stabbed
PLYMOUTH, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office is investigating after a fight involving cheerleaders led to a school resource officer being stabbed. Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes said that it happened at a basketball game Friday night at Washington County High School. Barnes said there were at least...
WITN
Community speaks out about concerns in Craven Terrace apartments
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Community members in one city in the East are speaking out on behalf of current tenants at an apartment complex who say they are experiencing unfit living conditions, and are having a hard time getting problems fixed. Tenants of Craven Terrace apartments in New Bern,...
neusenews.com
Farmer's Market update for January 7, 2023
Kettle Style Snacks will continue to be at the Farmers Market through the winter months. Rodney will be on site from 9 o'clock until sundown on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, selling pork skins, pork rinds, fried peanuts AND those very delicious funnel cakes. Come down to support our local vendors.
newbernnow.com
thewashingtondailynews.com
Matthew “Conway” Potter
Matthew “Conway” Potter passed away at his home on Saturday. A funeral service will be held at The River Church in Bath on Saturday January 14, 2023 at 11:00am. The burial will follow at Ryder Hill Cemetery at Pamlico Beach. The family will receive friends at Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service on Friday January 13, 2023, from 6:00-8:00pm and at other times at the home of John and Laura Lee Potter at 125 Pamlico Riverside Drive, Belhaven.
WITN
Firefighters battling large Lenoir County brush fire
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in Lenoir County this afternoon are battling a large brush fire. The fire outside of Deep Run was reported around 1:40 p.m. Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said the fire, in the area of Tulls Mill Road and Old Pink Hill Road, was some 25 to 30 acres when firefighters first arrived.
Comments / 0