(Graceville MN-) Four people were hurt, 2 critically, in a two vehicle crash near Graceville Sunday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 1:05 a.m. on Highway 28 at 770th Avenue, about 3 miles west of Graceville in Big Stone County. A pickup, driven by 68-year-old Maynard Arndt of Graceville, and an SUV driven by 32-year-old Mary Warhol of Sisseton South Dakota, were both westbound on Highway 28 when they collided. The state patrol says alcohol use on the part of Arndt was a factor in the crash. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Graceville Hospital. Warhol and passenger 4-year-old Tate Warhol suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Graceville Hospital. 5-year-old passenger Lyla Locke suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Hospital. The state patrol says no one in either vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

