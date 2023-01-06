Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Four hurt, two critically, in alcohol involved crash in Big Stone County
(Graceville MN-) Four people were hurt, 2 critically, in a two vehicle crash near Graceville Sunday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 1:05 a.m. on Highway 28 at 770th Avenue, about 3 miles west of Graceville in Big Stone County. A pickup, driven by 68-year-old Maynard Arndt of Graceville, and an SUV driven by 32-year-old Mary Warhol of Sisseton South Dakota, were both westbound on Highway 28 when they collided. The state patrol says alcohol use on the part of Arndt was a factor in the crash. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Graceville Hospital. Warhol and passenger 4-year-old Tate Warhol suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Graceville Hospital. 5-year-old passenger Lyla Locke suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Hospital. The state patrol says no one in either vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.
dakotanewsnow.com
Roberts County Sheriff identifies two arrested in Nov. drug bust
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people arrested in the large November drug bust. According to Sheriff Tyler Appel’s Facebook post, officers exercised a search warrant on Nov. 29 and found approximately 3.38 ounces (95.82 grams) of cocaine, over 70 hydrocodone pills, over two ounces of marijuana, two loaded handguns, scales, baggies, over $6,000 dollars, and ledgers believed to be associated with the distribution of these illicit narcotics. Officers also found sixteen lower rifle components that appeared to be used to manufacture fully operational rifles.
gowatertown.net
Watertown police conducting death investigation
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male. Captain Steve Rehorst says police and medical personnel responded to a residence in northeast Watertown on New Year’s Day around 9:15 a.m. where a man was located outside the residence. Police did not specify the exact address.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu: Death toll up to 18
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new flu-related deaths and 1,147 new flu cases were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health in the past week. The two new deaths were in Bon Homme and Codington Counties and brought the 2022-23 flu season death toll to 18. There’s been 12,761 confirmed flu cases, the second-highest in the past five years.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
