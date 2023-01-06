Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
2nd Region All A Girls Preview – Lady Rockets Looking to Blast Off for Richmond Trip
The question going into this week’s 2nd Region Girls All A Classic is whether or not anyone can stop the Crittenden County Lady Rockets from launching themselves toward Richmond at the end of the week. The tournament gets underway Monday night at three sites. The semifinals will be played...
yoursportsedge.com
Owensboro Overwhelms Caldwell County’s Girls
Caldwell County’s girls warmed up for next week’s 2nd Region All A Classic by facing some stiff 3rd Region competition Saturday afternoon. Owensboro built a 37-19 lead at halftime, then pulled away in the second half for a 76-33 victory at the CAB gym in Princeton. The visiting...
yoursportsedge.com
Ayer’s 30 Helps Lady Panthers Roar Past Lyon County
It is hard to win basketball games when the ball does not go in the hoop. That issue plagued the Lyon County Lady Lyons in a very costly fashion Saturday afternoon on the south side of Owensboro. Daviess County limited the Lady Lyons to just two field goals during the...
whopam.com
BWA for area NE of Hopkinsville
Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between. 11300 – 12820 Old Fruit Hill rd and all addresses on Wade rd, Polete ln, and Leo Cook rd. This BWA will be in place until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.
yoursportsedge.com
Bagwell’s Big 2nd Half Leads Lady Colonels Past Ohio County
After a frustrating first half in Saturday’s matchup with visiting Ohio County, Christian County’s Anaysia Bagwell took over after the break on the way to a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Colonels to a narrow 51-48 victory over the Lady Eagles. The victory is the third...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County-North Laurel Showdown Produces Magical Performances from Travis Perry and Reed Sheppard
Seldom do high profile high school matchups live up to the hype but this one certainly did Saturday night when Lyon County held off North Laurel 90-83 at Lexington Catholic High School. Both teams won regional titles last year and easily could again this year. Both teams also feature star...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Lady Tigers Drop Close One at McLean County
After opening the season with nine straight losses, the McLean County Lady Cougars are starting to get things going in their direction. In a game that was close from beginning to end the Lady Cougars were able to pull out a close one Friday night, turning back the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers 49-48 in Calhoun.
yoursportsedge.com
2nd Quarter Dry Spell Costs Lady Tigers in Loss at Madisonville
One bad quarter turned out to be the story of the afternoon Saturday for the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers. Madisonville-North Hopkins took control of the game in the second quarter and held on for a 63-51 win on the Lady Maroons’ home floor. The game was tight early. After one...
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Blister Second Half Nets for Road Win at Logan County
It was rough. It was chippy. It was on the road. And it was exactly the kind of game Trigg County needed as it prepares for the second half of the basketball season. The Wildcats shot 64-percent from the field in the second half to claim a 77=64 win at Logan County Saturday. It was Trigg’s first win on the Cougars’ home floor in 20 years.
yoursportsedge.com
UHA Blazes Path Past Rockets 84-39
University Heights Academy came out firing on all cylinders on Saturday while rolling to an 84-39 victory at Crittenden County. The Blazers (6-6) led 33-14 after just 8 minutes and took a 58-19 advantage to halftime. Lemar Northington hit seven 3-pointers and scored 22 of his game-high 29 points in...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Warriors Fall to Visiting Dawson Springs 48-35
After trailing throughout Saturday night’s matchup with visiting Dawson Springs, the Heritage Christian Academy girls made things interesting in the fourth quarter before falling to the Lady Panthers 48-35. Bailey Craft and Hallie Zieg combined to account for all nine of the Lady Warriors’ first-quarter points, but Dawson Springs’...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyons Cruise Past Livingston as Shoulders Reaches 1,000 Points
Friday night was one that Lyon County junior Brady Shoulders will always remember, but the host Livingston Central Cardinals would probably just as soon forget it after the Lyons powered their way to a 94-51 victory to remain perfect in 5th-District play. The teams traded three-pointers over the first half...
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Girls Drop District Opener at Franklin
Todd County Central’s girls struggled in their 13th District opener at Franklin-Simpson Friday night. The Lady Rebels fell behind early as the Lady Wildcats pulled away for a 44-24 triumph. Franklin-Simpson (7-6 overall, 2-0 district) led 11-5 after one period and 23-12 at halftime. It was 34-21 through three...
WBKO
Ohio County couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary
Bowling Green High School and Greenwood High School were the only two schools to represent Warren County. WKU professor creates award winning float for 2023 Rose Bowl Parade. Roger Dennis, who taught greenhouse and floral design courses at WKU for the last 20 years, says he began working on floats for the Rose Bowl parade in 2006.
whvoradio.com
Eight Children Injured In Crash Involving Christian County School Bus
Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a Christian County school bus on South Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the bus was southbound when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the road, hitting an embankment, before coming to a stop. Deputies say the driver stated they may have blacked out before the crash.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Run Win Streak to 17 Over Lady Blazers
The Christian County/UHA girls’ basketball matchup may not have had the fanfare of past games, but Friday’s contest at Lyle Dunbar Gymnasium featured both up-and-coming players and up-and-coming matchups in the district. Christian County features freshman guard Anaysia Bagwell and sophomore forward NeVaeh Day, while UHA countered with...
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Drop District Heartbreaker at Franklin 46-45
Franklin-Simpson used a big fourth quarter to rally past Todd County Central Friday night in 13th District basketball action. Jalen Briscoe hit one of two free throws with 1.1 seconds left in the game to lift the host Wildcats to a 46-45 victory over the Rebels. The game was tied...
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville High Recognizes Football Tigers at Banquet (w/PHOTOS)
The 2022 Hopkinsville Tiger football team was recognized at its annual postseason awards banquet Sunday. Coaches Awards – Devin Coleman, Aiden King, Iriel Leak, JyQuaveious Catlett, Alden Marshall. Mekhilen Jeffers, Jamaure Ennels, Jarvis Gatlin, and Latravean Sharber. Most Outstanding Freshman – Foster Jackson. Most Outstanding JV Player –...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – ‘Prince of a Shot’ Drops for Colonel Win
With a few seconds left in a tie game with district rival University Heights Academy, Prince Northington drove the lane, got his shot to fall, gave Christian County a 57-55 win, and earned this Max’s Moment. Watch it here.
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing In Christian County
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
