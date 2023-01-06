ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings Star Heads to Dallas for Playoffs

Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game

It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'

If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
247Sports

Bears vs. Vikings: Staff predictions for Week 18

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings in the 2022 season finale in Week 18. Chicago is just looking forward to getting to the offseason, where a lot of cap space and a top 2 draft pick likely await them. GET BEARS NEWS DELIVERED...
CHICAGO, IL
KELOLAND

Cousins dominates first half as Vikings beat Bears 29-13

CHICAGO (AP) – Kirk Cousins threw for 225 yards and a touchdown in the first half and watched the rest of the way as the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings tuned up for the playoffs by beating the Chicago Bears 29-13. Cousins led three scoring drives as the Vikings grabbed a 16-6 halftime lead. They […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Grand Rapids Herald Review

High school bowlers’ season comes to end

The 2022 Minnesota high school bowling season recently came to an end. Sponsored by Blueberry Bowl, in Deer River, the Grand Rapids High School team finished the season as the North Central Conference champions. Additionally, the team had two members selected to represent the region at the Minnesota State All-Conference Tournament, which was held in Minneapolis. Dylan McCauley was selected to Team 1 (Gold) and Johnathon McCauley, just a seventh grader, to Team 2 (Silver). The Silver team took third place overall at the state finals. Finally, Dylan McCauley also qualified for the season’s closing Singles State Tournament. Out of a field of 88 of the best male high school bowlers in the state, he took back to Grand Rapids a second place finish. Congratulations to all the athletes and their coaches for a successful 2022 season. Team members in the photo, which was taken at the North Central Conference Tournament, are in the back row, from left, Amy McCauley, coach, Asa Dockter, Dylan McCauley, Eric Linder, and Johnny Broking, coach. In front are Johnathon McCauley, Ashyr Dahline and Chaston Finckbone. In the photo at right, pictured are Dylan McCauley, let, and Johnathon McCauley, All-Conference bowlers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
