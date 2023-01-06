Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions Are Mad at Rodgers For Saying Something
The war of words (or something like that) is on before the huge Packers-Lions showdown on Sunday night.
Former Vikings Star Heads to Dallas for Playoffs
Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game
It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'
If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Chiefs After Kansas City Locks Up No. 1 Seed for Playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the upcoming NFL playoffs. Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany, is clearly fired up after Saturday’s result against the Las Vegas Raiders. Immediately after the game ended, Brittany took to Twitter to celebrate the...
Vikings players react to the Packers being eliminated from the playoffs
The Minnesota Vikings clinched the third seed in the NFC with a 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but it was the Sunday night game featuring the other two NFC North teams that also had an impact on the playoffs. The Green Bay Packers had an opportunity to...
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game
The Chiefs still have something to play for entering Week 18. With 13 wins and hitting their stride at just the right time, they enter their final game of the regular season with an opportunity to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals...
247Sports
Bears vs. Vikings: Staff predictions for Week 18
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings in the 2022 season finale in Week 18. Chicago is just looking forward to getting to the offseason, where a lot of cap space and a top 2 draft pick likely await them. GET BEARS NEWS DELIVERED...
Vikings have 3 possible roads to the Super Bowl
The Vikings are the only team from the NFC North to reach the playoffs.
2022 Chicago Bears Uniform Tracker: Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears will wear yet another new uniform combination when they host the Minnesota Vikings for the season finale in Week 18.
FOX Sports
Packers, Lions and Seahawks, which of these three teams will get the final playoff spot? | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will all battle it out for the final playoff spot on the final day of the season. The FOX NFL Kickoff crew discuss which of these teams they believe will make it in as the seventh seed.
Cousins dominates first half as Vikings beat Bears 29-13
CHICAGO (AP) – Kirk Cousins threw for 225 yards and a touchdown in the first half and watched the rest of the way as the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings tuned up for the playoffs by beating the Chicago Bears 29-13. Cousins led three scoring drives as the Vikings grabbed a 16-6 halftime lead. They […]
Packers OC Adam Stenavich: Must Hit for Big Plays vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers need to create some big plays against the Detroit Lions to keep up with their explosive offense.
Vikings Field Goal Overturned Upon Review For Extra Player, Extra Football on Field
A lot went wrong in a very short amount of time.
High school bowlers’ season comes to end
The 2022 Minnesota high school bowling season recently came to an end. Sponsored by Blueberry Bowl, in Deer River, the Grand Rapids High School team finished the season as the North Central Conference champions. Additionally, the team had two members selected to represent the region at the Minnesota State All-Conference Tournament, which was held in Minneapolis. Dylan McCauley was selected to Team 1 (Gold) and Johnathon McCauley, just a seventh grader, to Team 2 (Silver). The Silver team took third place overall at the state finals. Finally, Dylan McCauley also qualified for the season’s closing Singles State Tournament. Out of a field of 88 of the best male high school bowlers in the state, he took back to Grand Rapids a second place finish. Congratulations to all the athletes and their coaches for a successful 2022 season. Team members in the photo, which was taken at the North Central Conference Tournament, are in the back row, from left, Amy McCauley, coach, Asa Dockter, Dylan McCauley, Eric Linder, and Johnny Broking, coach. In front are Johnathon McCauley, Ashyr Dahline and Chaston Finckbone. In the photo at right, pictured are Dylan McCauley, let, and Johnathon McCauley, All-Conference bowlers.
Kyler Gordon Even More Questionable to Face Vikings
The Bears put out an addition to the injury report saying cornerback Kyler Gordon not only has a groin injury but is ill.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Packers Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations.
