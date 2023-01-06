Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: Patrick Mahomes’s Tribute For Damar Hamlin This Saturday Is Going Viral
The final week of the NFL's regular season is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite today's return to football, the NFL world is continuing to honor and pray for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He remains in critical condition at ...
msn.com
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
Damar Hamlin Holds Up Heart Hand Sign As He Watches Bills Game From Hospital Bed After Cardiac Arrest: Photo
Damar Hamlin is supporting his teammates on the Buffalo Bills from his hospital bed. The NFL star, 24, held up a heart symbol with both of his hands as he watched his team take on the New England Patriots in a match up on Sunday, Jan. 8. He was attached to a breathing tube as he wore a cap with his number 3 as well as a jersey reading “Love For Damar” next to his parents Nina and Mario. “GAMETIME @buffalobills LFG!!!!!!” he wrote, using an acronym for “lets f***ing go.” His mom and dad also sported “Love For Damar” shirts.
Look: Photo of Smiling Damar Hamlin is Going Viral
Good news continues to arrive about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Saturday, the Bills announced that Hamlin, while still hospitalized, continues to progress in his recovery. Just as exciting has been the confirmation that Hamlin has been able to experience and appreciate the outpouring of ...
Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”
Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
Michael Strahan seemed to rip Skip Bayless during Fox's NFL pregame show
Fox Sports continues to employ Skip Bayless and the morning TV shouter continues to show why it’s embarrassment that they do. The latest example of this came last Monday night when Bayless fired off a soulless tweet about the Bills-Bengals game and the NFL playoffs while Damar Hamlin’s life was in jeopardy after suffering cardiac arrest in what was one the scariest scenes we’ve seen in professional sports.
Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'
Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
Bo Jackson Shares Inspirational Message for Damar Hamlin
The latest message of support for the Bills safety came from a certified sports icon.
Damar Hamlin is released from Ohio hospital after his cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from an Ohio hospital Monday, a week after he collapsed on the field during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was transferred to a hospital in Buffalo, New York, where he is expected to continue his recovery process before making...
Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots
BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
Damar Hamlin had awesome reaction to Bills’ surreal opening kick TD
The Buffalo Bills on Sunday played their first game since Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, and they could not have scripted a better start. After they took the field waving flags and wearing patches with Hamlin’s No. 3 on them, the Bills proceeded to return the opening kickoff for a touchdown.... The post Damar Hamlin had awesome reaction to Bills’ surreal opening kick TD appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
J.J. Watt Shows Off Special Cleats for Final NFL Game
Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt showed off a custom pair of cleats he'll be wearing for the final game of his career. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is many things. A future Hall of Fame football player. A father. A husband. An avid fan of Chelsea soccer, too. Should...
Look: Michael Strahan Breaks Silence On The Skip Bayless Incident
The football world has navigated an emotional week. Fans watched Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest on national TV, only to be hospitalized with his full recovery not guaranteed. Thankfully, Hamlin is not only conscious today but able to interact with his teammates on ...
What we learned about the NFL in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
The NFL has experienced nothing quite like the last few days.
Damar Hamlin Breaks Silence After Cardiac Arrest: ‘Keep Praying For Me’
Damar Hamlin released his first statement following his terrifying on-field collapse during the Jan. 2 game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Damar, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals Tee Higgins and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Jan. 7, Hamlin spoke for the first time since the event, making an emotional statement on his Instagram.
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety
Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
Damar Hamlin posts on social media for first time since cardiac arrest on field
Damar Hamlin has posted his first public statement on social media since suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL match on Monday. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much…” the Buffalo Bills safety said in an Instagram post on Saturday. “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.
Damar Hamlin Selling ‘Did We Win?’ T-Shirts With Proceeds To Benefit Medical Personnel
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is returning the love as he recovers from cardiac arrest. He tweeted out a link to “Did We Win?” T-shirts on Sunday. Doctors said “Did we win?” was the first thing he asked when he woke up after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game.
NBC News
573K+
Followers
64K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0