Idaho State

Idaho murder victim's father wants Bryan Kohberger to know he won't 'be on the planet that long'

By Ashley Papa, Rebecca Rosenberg
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Comments / 48

Shari's. Passion
3d ago

God bless all the family members of this tragedy. I'm glad to see Mr. Goncalves going to court and standing up for his daughter.

Reply
22
LJWR
3d ago

This guy thinks he's smarter than everyone else and is going to get off, but as each bit of evidence surfaces to show what a foul up he is, he's going to sink lower and lower until the day these parents are granted closure and the coward is meets his maker. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 for families and friends.

Reply
15
Mike lafleur
2d ago

No he won’t as soon as the correctional slips up , they don’t like that crap in the system , the inmates will take care of him

Reply(1)
6
iheart.com

PHOTO: Was Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger at Vigil for Victims?

Online sleuths believe Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger attended a vigil for his victims. They spotted a man with his "exact profile and hair line" walking by himself at the memorial which was held 17 days after the students were killed. One person on Twitter zoomed in on the image...
IDAHO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Classmates: Normally Chatty Kohberger ‘Completely Silent’ on Idaho Student Murders

Ordinarily confident in the classroom, Bryan Kohberger seemed to have no problem sharing his opinion as he and his graduate school peers discussed the ins and outs of the criminal mind. No problem, that is, except when one particular grisly topic was brought up: the recent slayings of four undergraduates at a school just a few miles away.Then, Kohberger fell “completely silent,” one master’s student told the Idaho Statesman.Kohberger, 28, was pursuing a PhD in criminology at Washington State University. A passionate student fascinated by his studies, he navigated academic spaces with ease, unafraid of challenging his classmates as they...
IDAHO STATE
Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID
CNN

DNA is star witness in Idaho killings

To help identify the suspect in the Idaho student murders, investigators matched DNA found on a knife sheath at the murder site to trash from the suspect's parents' house. "That type of violent, intimate crime, it is virtually impossible not to leave something behind," says Genetic Genealogist CeCe Moore. "Even if you're a criminology Ph.D. student."
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

NYPD Recalls Bullets Manufactured By Lewiston’s Speer

NEW YORK, NY – A department-wide recall of 9 mm ammunition manufactured in the Lewis-Clark Valley has been issued by the New York Police Department. According to the New York Daily News, it was reportedly discovered that a very small, specific lot number of bullets made by Speer were failing to fire properly during training at the firing range. There were no reported injuries and none of the bullets were discharged in public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded

An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
MOSCOW, ID
