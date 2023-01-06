Read full article on original website
More than 30 million people now call Texas home, U.S. census estimates show
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Texas is now home to more than 30 million people, according to recently-released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. As of July 1, 2022, the Lone Star State’s population is estimated at 30,029,572. That means Texas has joined California as the only two states with a population greater than 30 million.
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
North Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming Mega Millions win just before ticket expires
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you buy lottery tickets, the idea is that you keep them oh so close to you and wait to see if you’ve won anything from the latest drawing and double-check them before tossing them in the trash before potentially making a grave mistake. The...
“New Year, New You” Expo at Market Street locations, Jan. 7-8
LUBBOCK, Texas – Market Street locations across Texas will host the “New Year, New You” Expo on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8. According to a press release from The United Family, the event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both days. During...
2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature’s socialist caucus
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It’s been 90 years, but socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature. After taking their oaths of office Tuesday, two freshman Assembly members made it their first order of business to revive a socialist caucus that has been dormant since the 1930s. As self-identified...
New study reveals the 10 most Instagrammable cities in Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas. According to a new study, the state’s most picturesque cities have amassed over 100 million Instagram posts with hashtags dedicated to their locale. Texas has its fair share of photogenic spots that fill the grids on Instagram. Research done by TexasRealEstateSource.com analyzed Instagram...
Texas DSHS to airdrop wildlife rabies vaccine bait across the state
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services said it would begin its 29th oral rabies vaccination program vaccine bait airdrop. “Four Beechcraft airplanes from the Dynamic Aviation Group, Inc., and a Hughes helicopter from Texas Wildlife Services, will make 8-12 flights per day at 500 to 1,000 feet above ground level along half-mile interval lines,” the DSHS said.
Did you win? 2 $30,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold throughout Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in the country that is at least a little bit interested in sports will have their eyes glued to the college football national championship Monday night as the TCU Horned Frogs are going for all the glory, but there was some winning over the weekend in Texas that needs to be discussed.
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: January 6th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 32°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 58°. Winds NE→SE 12-18 MPH. A cold front is moving through the region this evening, and will...
