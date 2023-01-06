Getting rescued from Somali pirates by Navy Seals is one thing, but at the end of the day Jessica Buchanan had to save herself. In the 11 years since her rescue, Buchanan became a mother of two, a New York Times best-selling author, motivational speaker and podcaster. Now with the anniversary of her rescue approaching on Jan. 25, she’s celebrating the anniversary with the release of her second book, “Deserts to Mountaintops: Our Collective Journey To (re)Claiming Our Voices.”

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 55 MINUTES AGO