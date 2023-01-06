ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Everything We Know So Far About Congressman George Santos Lying About His Resume

By Anisha Kohli
TIME
TIME
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvY7Z_0k5kowpt00

In the first week of a new Congress plagued with gridlock , New York Republican George Santos sat all alone, snubbed by his peers over lies about his life story and an ongoing federal investigation into his finances.

Santos, 34, was elected to the formerly left-leaning third district spanning Queens and Long Island on a platform to save the “American dream” that his first-generation Brazilian immigrant parents achieved. A New York Times investigation last month revealed that a significant portion of Santos’ biography is not true, including his claimed prestigious education, substantial career on Wall Street, and impressive real-estate assets.

Santos has since admitted that he lied about much of his personal history and resume, but senior House Republicans have remained largely silent, and it’s likely that Santos will be sworn into office with the other freshmen representatives once the House elects a Speaker .

Santos has said that he intends to serve his congressional term. “To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more,” he tweeted in December.

Here’s what to know:

Santos’ fraudulent story

During his campaign, Santos bragged about a robust career that he claimed began when he earned a degree from Baruch College and also studied at New York University. After school, Santos claimed to have had a finance career working at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. In December, the Times first reported that none of these institutions had records of Santos’ enrollment or employment, and Santos soon confessed that he had lied on his resume and had never graduated from any college and didn’t work directly for either company.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,” he told the New York Post.

Santos also said he founded Friends of Pets United, an animal rescue organization that saved thousands of cats and dogs, as well as owned 13 rental properties that his family managed as landlords. He had criticized the eviction moratorium, saying that it felt like landlords were being “punished.”

The Times investigation did not find that his nonprofit was a registered tax-exempt organization. It reported that the rescue group had at least one fundraiser in 2017, but the event’s beneficiary said they never received any of the proceeds, according to the paper. The Times also found no records of property ownership in Santos’ name.

More from TIME

According to court records reviewed by the Times , Santos faced eviction notices himself at two properties he rented in Queens in 2015 and 2017, owing more than $12,000 total in unpaid rent.

On a personal level, Santos shared a lot about his upbringing throughout his campaign, highlighting that his mother was Jewish, his maternal grandmother fled to Brazil from Ukraine during World War II, and that although he practiced Catholicism, he was a non-observant Jew—a story that appears to be false, according to the Forward .

When that was called into question, Santos clarified that he’d heard stories about his grandmother being Jewish before converting to Catholicism. “Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish,’” Santos told the Post .

Santos also mentioned that his mother survived the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, but died a few years later from cancer. A public obituary indicates that she died in 2016.

As the first openly-gay non-incumbent Republican elected to Congress, Santos supports LGBTQ rights. The Daily Beast reported last month that Santos failed to disclose his previous marriage to a woman for five years. Santos commented to the Post that he’s dated women in the past but is comfortable with his sexuality now. His divorce went through in September 2019, a few weeks before he filed for his congressional bid.

Santos under investigation

U.S. attorneys and local prosecutors began probes into Santos’ finances last week, eyeing discrepancies in his financial disclosures. Santos lent more than $700,000 to his campaign, which he said came from his family’s firm, the Devolder Organization. According to the Times , he also donated thousands of dollars to other campaigns in the past two years and reported a $750,000 salary along with more than $1 million in dividends from the company. Both investigations are ongoing with little available public information.

Santos is also being investigated by Brazilian authorities over a dormant case from 2008 when he was 19 years old. Santos seemingly spent some time in Brazil while his mother was working there as a nurse. He faced fraud charges for stealing a checkbook from one of the people his mother took care of, using it to spend almost $700 at a clothing store. Santos and his mother confessed to the fraud in 2010, but by the time a judge summoned him, Santos had already returned to the U.S. and Brazilian authorities had been unable to locate him since, according to the Times . Brazilian law enforcement told the Times that they intend to revive the fraud charges.

The GOP’s response

Although Santos could be ousted for his behavior with a two-thirds majority House vote, expulsions are rare and that outcome seems unlikely given the slim Republican majority.

If his conference were to vote him out, Santos’ expulsion would result in a special election in a swing state where President Joe Biden won in 2020. The political risk may be more than what some Republicans are willing to incur, according to political experts .

Experts also question how detrimental it may be for the GOP’s reputation to keep Santos in office. He could potentially be investigated by the House Ethics Committee, but those probes are typically reserved for misconduct during office, not before. Another option is censure, a formal disapproval which would entail the House Speaker reading Santos’ misconduct on the House floor.

Santos has made it clear that he intends to keep his seat. That choice might mean more lonely days in Congress with few allies and limited policy influence.

Comments / 18

Pamla Mixter
3d ago

heck just goes to show that anyone can be in Congress these days so long as you can lie, be corrupt, sneaky and pretend to be high class.

Reply
3
Linda Shafer
3d ago

Lying is now a prerequisite for Republicans running for political office, after elected it is mandatory.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

George Santos may pose ‘espionage threat’ due to murky background, intelligence expert warns

A longtime Pentagon official warned Wednesday that Rep.-elect George Santos (R-Nassau) poses an unprecedented challenge to national security given his recent admitted lying about his background, mysterious finances and potential access to government secrets after he takes office in January. “Every congressman has eligibility for access to classified information and that terrifies security professionals, because they haven’t been really reviewed for it,” Dan Meyer, now the managing director of the law firm Tully Rinckey’s Washington DC office, told The Post. “We don’t know whether they’re a potential espionage threat.” Reporting by The Post and other media outlets has highlighted how Santos...
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
New York Post

Sketchy George Santos burned campaign cash on hotels, meals — and ducked reporting mandate

Rep.-elect George Santos and his staff lived it up on his campaign donors’ dime while he spun a web of lies that now threaten his political career even before he officially takes office next week. The election season spending spree included: $12,386 on Hyatt hotels from West Palm Beach, Fla., to El Paso, Texas.$14,000 at pricey Queens restaurant Il Bacco.More than $38,000 crisscrossing the country on Delta Airlines, with which the campaign made 123 separate transactions covering airfare and baggage fees since the start of 2021. The 34-year-old’s campaign also covered five stays at the Garden City Hotel in his Nassau County-based...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Popculture

Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes

CNN's chief executive says there's no friction between two of the network's top anchors. Chris Licht was named CNN CEO on Feb. 28, and this week, The New York Times published a feature on the new executive and his plans for the beleaguered news channel after a "rough start" at the beginning of his tenure. The piece also examined the changes Licht has implemented thus far, including those at CNN This Morning. The Times noted that when inquired about the show and its hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow — Licht "visibly came to life" during the interviews. "They obviously like each other," he said. "The chemistry is great. I love the collaboration. Every day, it evolves. It's not like me giving orders. It's so much fun." The CEO also hand-picked the hosts, personally persuaded Lemon to give up his prime-time slot for early morning, and modeled the show after CBS This Morning (of which he was executive producer for six years), The Times reported. Licht's comments follow intense scrutiny directed at CNN This Morning's anchors following a few on-air incidents that suggested all was not well behind the scenes.
Advocate

George Santos Appears to Flash White Power Symbol on House Floor

Instead of keeping a low profile after admitting to lying about significant portions of his biography, New York Republican Congressman-elect George Santos has put himself front and center in photos from the floor of the House of Representatives, including one in which he appears to flash a white power symbol.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Photo of AOC laughing as Matt Gaetz makes impassioned speech goes viral

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been captured laughing while sitting behind her Republican opponent Matt Gaetz as he delivered an impassioned speech amid his campaign to resist Kevin McCarthy’s attempts to be elected House speaker.The photo was taken during the chaotic vote on Wednesday, when the House of Representatives adjourned without having decided on a new speaker. Legislators had appeared temporarily to not know what the final vote count was on the resolution.Mr Gaetz has led the charge among Republicans opposing Mr McCarthy’s bid in Congress during the voting on both Monday and Tuesday.He has nominated Ohio Republican Jim Jordan and...
OHIO STATE
PIX11

Congressman-elect George Santos’ office sends out swearing-in invitations costing $100-$500

GREAT NECK, Long Island (PIX11) — The scrutiny continues for Long Island Congressman-elect George Santos as his office sends out invitations to his swearing-in in Washington. On Friday, a podcast interview re-surfaced where Santos claimed to have survived a brain tumor. In addition, a local congress member has taken steps to hold future candidates accountable […]
WASHINGTON STATE
TIME

TIME

86K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy