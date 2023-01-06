ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

3 Top Tech Stocks With Impressive Growth Trajectories

PAYC - Free Report) , Synopsys (. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the last year, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. In addition to solid growth profiles, all three have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions as of late. Let’s take a closer look at each one.
Zacks.com

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Down 49% in a Year: What's Ailing It?

ZBRA - Free Report) is plagued by supply-chain disruptions and foreign-currency woes. A soft demand environment is weighing on its operations. Due to these headwinds, shares of the company have plunged 49% in a year. Persistent supply-chain challenges related to component shortages are disrupting Zebra Technologies’ operations, resulting in a...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
CNBC

Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ

2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street

For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
msn.com

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Invest Confidently in Right Now

To invest confidently, an investor should feel comfortable with a company's ability to maintain its earnings, debt obligations, and dividend payments, and ideally, continue growing. In an uncertain economic environment, that can prove challenging as impacts from weakened demand and spending aren't fully known. It may not seem like there...
Zacks.com

Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?

WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
msn.com

3 Top Stocks of 2022 That Will Shine Again in 2023

The S&P 500 generated a total return of -19.44% in 2022, its worst calendar-year performance since 2008. Not surprisingly, given that the energy sector was the only sector in positive territory this past year, up 59%, nine out of the 10 top stocks in 2022 were oil and gas-related businesses.
Zacks.com

Semtech (SMTC) Strengthens Clientele With LoRa Selection

SMTC - Free Report) is forming partnerships on the back of robust LoRa solutions. This is evident from the fact that SMTC recently announced that Sindcon (Singapore) IoT Technology and IoT Kreasi Indonesia used its LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard. Leveraging Semtech’s LoRa solutions, Sindcon and IoT Kreasi developed battery-powered...
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th

CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy