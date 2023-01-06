Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Man Killed, Victim Hospitalized After Shooting Near Fort Lauderdale
Authorities are investigating a shooting near Fort Lauderdale that killed one man and sent a second victim to the hospital early Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in unincorporated Central Broward shortly before 3 a.m. Deputies...
WSVN-TV
BSO search Fort Lauderdale neighborhood for evidence following shooting; 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in Lauderhill. On Monday, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Officials said they responded...
NBC Miami
Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police
Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
WSVN-TV
Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
Man arrested near IHOP dumpster after smoke shop armed robbery
A man's been arrested for choking a South Florida smoke shop clerk unconscious and stealing the store's cash register.
NBC Miami
Police Investigation After Body Found in Front of Home Near Fort Lauderdale
Police are investigating the scene in front of a home near Fort Lauderdale on Monday after a body was found following a possible shooting. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene in the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue after reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m. One...
WSVN-TV
Woman accused in back-to-back hit-and-runs in Miami Beach faces judge
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of two back-to-back hit-and-runs in Miami Beach that sent two people to the hospital faced a judge. Police took Hanee Julieth Ramirez into custody on Friday. She appeared in court on Sunday. Investigators said the suspect hit a man and a woman...
WSVN-TV
Victim who was shot 3 times at The Licking in Miami Gardens released from hospital
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - New details about a mass shooting at a Miami Gardens restaurant are coming to light. One of the victims was an innocent bystander. Twenty-five-year-old Carl Leon, according to his attorney, was at the Licking restaurant to watch a music video that was being filmed. Leon...
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotel
A male victim was stabbed to death at the Stay Suites America hotel in Orange Park Sunday. A Miami man is now in Clay County Jail facing one charge of second-degree murder. At approximately 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a person being stabbed to death at Stay Suites America hotel, located at 1656 Wells Road.
WSVN-TV
No injuries after gun goes off during Hollywood robbery; neighbors say driver sideswiped nearby vehicles
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a morning robbery in Hollywood that, neighbors said, had a destructive aftermath. According to Hollywood Police, the incident took place in the area of Plunkett Street and South 20th Court, just after 9 a.m., Saturday. Neighbors told 7News someone took off in a...
NBC Miami
Woman Arrested for Two Separate Hit-and-Run Crashes in Miami Beach
Miami Beach police have arrested a woman they believe was the person responsible for two separate hit-and-run crashes in Miami Beach Thursday night. Hanee Julieth Ramirez, 31, was arrested Friday night in Doral. She is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving. According to Miami...
NBC Miami
Veteran in Critical Condition After Being Shot Outside His North Miami Beach Home
A man who survived fighting his whole career as a military man was shot while outside his home in North Miami Beach Sunday, police and family members said. NBC 6 spoke to the victim's grandson, Troy Robinson Jr., who described his grandfather, Erick Ferrer, as a quiet and peaceful man who enjoyed being out in front of his house.
tamaractalk.com
North Lauderdale Man Shot and Killed, BSO Homicide Unit Investigating
An adult male was shot and killed in North Lauderdale, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Deputies responded to 8230 S.W. Fourth Court in North Lauderdale at 12:26 a.m. on January 3, where they discovered an adult male unresponsive...
Deadly stabbing led to shooting involving Miami-Dade police
MIAMI - A woman is dead after police say she was stabbed in Southwest Miami Dade. The deadly stabbing then led to a shooting involving a Miami-Dade police officer, police said. The investigation was focused in the area of SW 200th Street and SW 122. Neighbors told CBS4's Chelsea Jones it happened after 11p when a couple got into an altercation which ended in the man stabbing the woman and then running over her with his car. That woman died from her injuries.After that, neighbors say the man rammed his car into another woman's vehicle who saw the scene unfold, sending that...
Family man, military vet shot outside North Miami Beach home
NORTH MIAMI BEACH - A typically quiet street in North Miami Beach transformed into a crime scene early Sunday morning. "My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident. A tragic incident. He got shot and it's tragic, he's a military man, served his country, did everything," said Troy Robinson Jr. That man is identified by loved ones 67-year-old Eric Ferrer, an army veteran and family man. "He's a people person, always jovial, joking. He's a simple guy, you know, a nice guy, a really nice guy," said Troy Robinson Sr., Ferrer's stepson. Robinson Sr. said he was inside the family...
Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence.,
Woman's body found on Lauderhill canal embankment
FORT LAUDERDALE --A death investigation was underway after the body of a woman was found Saturday laying on a canal embankment, the Lauderhill Police Department said.Police declined to release the woman's identity, pending notification of her next of kin.According to a written statement, investigators were called to the 6000 block of NW 44th Street shortly before 2:30 p. m. by a man fishing in a nearby canal on a golf course.Police said it appears she had been outside and exposed to the elements "for an extended period of time" but there were no obvious signs of foul play.Investigators said the county medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.
WSVN-TV
Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
NBC Miami
Family, Friends Hold Candlelight Vigil to Remember Teen Fatally Shot in Fort Lauderdale
The search grows for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 15-year-old in Fort Lauderdale earlier this week. The teen's family and friends got together for a candlelight vigil Saturday night. His name was Jeremiah Robergeau, but his family and friends called him JC. They gathered together at Carter...
NBC Miami
‘Don't Have the Words': Family Outraged After No Charges Filed in Fatal Miami Police Shooting
The family of a man shot and killed by Miami police during a confrontation following a traffic stop last year is speaking out after learning the sergeant who fired the fatal shot won't be charged. The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said Sgt. Constant Rosewood was legally justified in the March...
