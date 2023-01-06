ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

NBC Miami

Man Killed, Victim Hospitalized After Shooting Near Fort Lauderdale

Authorities are investigating a shooting near Fort Lauderdale that killed one man and sent a second victim to the hospital early Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in unincorporated Central Broward shortly before 3 a.m. Deputies...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police

Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
MIAMI, FL
Zoey Fields

Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotel

A male victim was stabbed to death at the Stay Suites America hotel in Orange Park Sunday. A Miami man is now in Clay County Jail facing one charge of second-degree murder. At approximately 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a person being stabbed to death at Stay Suites America hotel, located at 1656 Wells Road.
ORANGE PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Arrested for Two Separate Hit-and-Run Crashes in Miami Beach

Miami Beach police have arrested a woman they believe was the person responsible for two separate hit-and-run crashes in Miami Beach Thursday night. Hanee Julieth Ramirez, 31, was arrested Friday night in Doral. She is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving. According to Miami...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

North Lauderdale Man Shot and Killed, BSO Homicide Unit Investigating

An adult male was shot and killed in North Lauderdale, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Deputies responded to 8230 S.W. Fourth Court in North Lauderdale at 12:26 a.m. on January 3, where they discovered an adult male unresponsive...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly stabbing led to shooting involving Miami-Dade police

MIAMI - A woman is dead after police say she was stabbed in Southwest Miami Dade. The deadly stabbing then led to a shooting involving a Miami-Dade police officer, police said. The investigation was focused in the area of SW 200th Street and SW 122. Neighbors told CBS4's Chelsea Jones it happened after 11p when a couple got into an altercation which ended in the man stabbing the woman and then running over her with his car. That woman died from her injuries.After that, neighbors say the man rammed his car into another woman's vehicle who saw the scene unfold, sending that...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Family man, military vet shot outside North Miami Beach home

NORTH MIAMI BEACH - A typically quiet street in North Miami Beach transformed into a crime scene early Sunday morning. "My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident. A tragic incident. He got shot and it's tragic, he's a military man, served his country, did everything," said Troy Robinson Jr. That man is identified by loved ones 67-year-old Eric Ferrer, an army veteran and family man. "He's a people person, always jovial, joking. He's a simple guy, you know, a nice guy, a really nice guy," said Troy Robinson Sr., Ferrer's stepson. Robinson Sr. said he was inside the family...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence., 
KENDALL, FL
CBS Miami

Woman's body found on Lauderhill canal embankment

FORT LAUDERDALE --A death investigation was underway after the body of a woman was found Saturday laying on a canal embankment, the Lauderhill Police Department said.Police declined to release the woman's identity, pending notification of her next of kin.According to a written statement, investigators were called to the 6000 block of NW 44th Street shortly before 2:30 p. m. by a man fishing in a nearby canal on a golf course.Police said it appears she had been outside and exposed to the elements "for an extended period of time" but there were no obvious signs of foul play.Investigators said the county medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
MIAMI, FL

