Banged Up Saints Fall at Hutch
With two starters injured and leaving the game in the second half, the Seward County Saints dropped an 86-75 game against the Hutchinson Blue Dragons in the Hutchinson Sports Arena Saturday night. Daeyon James and Mario Whitley both left the game due to injuries. It was a tight game throughout...
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline Basketball Pregame Show: 5:45 p.m. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs. Clay Center Lady Tigers: 6 p.m. in Clay Center. Southeast of Saline Trojans vs....
Garden City CC defeats T-Bird men in OT
CONCORDIA - Four missed free throws in the final 3:13 of regulation by the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team would prove costly Saturday afternoon leading to a 74-67 overtime defeat to Garden City Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on January 7th. Dropping just their second home game...
Cloud County women defeat Garden City CC
CONCORDIA - Trailing by three points heading into halftime, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would lock down visiting Garden City Community College, outscoring the Broncbusters 33-19 in the second half to earn a 55-44 home win inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Saturday. Picking up their 12th consecutive...
Salina's Phelps named a Piedmont University Dean's Scholar
DEMOREST, Ga. - Connor Phelps of Salina has been named a Piedmont University Dean's Scholar for the fall 2022 semester. Students earning the Dean's Scholar designation finished the semester with a 4.0 GPA. About Piedmont University. Piedmont University is a 300-acre residential campus nestled in the foothills of the north...
agjournalonline.com
New stockyards event to honor CK Ranch
The John Vanier family of Brookville, Kansas, owners of the historic CK Ranch, will be inducted into the new Stockyards Hall of Fame at the Stockyards Beef Festival at the National Western Stock Show on January 12. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
Newman begins extension duties; main office in Minneapolis
Lisa Newman will begin serving as the Central Kansas District Family and Community Wellness Extension Agent, effective today. The Central Kansas District (CKD) has offices in Minneapolis and Salina. Newman's primary office is in Minneapolis. Newman will provide leadership of research-based educational programming to build healthy, sustainable communities, and families...
Salina's Salas earns degree from University of Saint Mary
LEAVENWORTH - The University of Saint Mary celebrated the achievements of the fall graduates of the 2022-2023 academic year during USM’s Fall Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 17, in McGilley Field House on USM's Leavenworth Campus. The Dec. 17 event marked the university's first Fall Commencement ceremony in modern history,...
Hutchinson woman hosting sign language group
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local Hutchinson woman is bringing her passion for American Sign Language to her community, with a sign language study group on Jan. 7. “I usually try to host them twice a month and I recently just started doing it,” Sarah Dunbar, the sign language group instructor, said. “It hasn't been going on for a long time, it's something that I kind of just caught an interest in because I know some people who wanted to learn sign. I was like sure, it's a great way to make some friends and teach people sign language, so I recently just started doing it like within the last month.”
Kansas woman hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Teresa Woody, 64, Salina, was southbound on Kansas 140 and stopped at the stop sign at Halstead Road. The pickup pulled into...
'All aboard!': Model train show coming to McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fantastic model train exhibits will be the sight to see on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Model Train Convention and Expo presented by the McPherson County MakerSpace in McPherson. Train enthusiasts can stock up on model railroad supplies offered by a number of local vendors,...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 7
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barr, Nathan Wayne; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body. Poss...
Missing man identified as body found in Hutchinson
The Reno County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was found in western Hutchinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as Leonard Anthony Williams, who was previously reported missing.
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
HEYDUDE! Salina shoe store reports theft of 175 pairs of shoes
A Salina shoe store is out more than $5,000 after 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen from a storage building behind the business. On Saturday, an employee of Brown's Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, who was attempting to put Christmas decorations into a storage building behind the business, discovered that someone had switched the lock on the building. That led to the discovery that 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes had been stolen from the building, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KWCH.com
2 rescued from trench collapse in Salina
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people are safe following a trench collapse in Salina Friday evening. Batallion Chief John Goertzen with the Salina Fire Department said two workers for a private contractor were working on a water line at Salina South High School when a hole they were in collapsed. One worker was trapped up to his knees. It took about 20 minutes to get him out. The second man was trapped a little more extensively, but he was freed in nearly two hours.
1350kman.com
2nd suspect charged with 1st degree murder in February 2022 Aggieville shooting death of Ft Riley soldier
Another suspect has been arrested and jailed in connection to the February 2022 shooting death of a Fort Riley soldier in Aggieville. Riley County Police say 24-year-old Jordan Guy Prather, of Junction City, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. According to court documents, the murder...
ksal.com
VIDEO: Firefighters Free Men Trapped in Trench
Salina Firefighters Friday evening rescued two workers from a private plumbing company who became trapped when a trench they were working in collapsed around them. The incident happened at around 4:45 on Edwards Street near the entrance of the Salina South High School east parking lot. Salina Fire Chief Tony...
Hooded man flees south after Salina Art Center door glass broken
Police are looking for the man who broke a glass door at the Salina Art Center early this morning. Officers responded to an alarm at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe Avenue, at 4:20 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they discovered a glass window on the west door had been shattered, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Update: Both victims of the Salina trench collapse have been rescued
Emergency crews are on the scene of a trench collapse in Salina that occurred Friday evening.
