Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer
The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
Daily Bullets (Jan. 9): OSU Ties in the Title Game, Cowboys Prove to Be Better ‘OSU’
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • ICYMI – OSU’s QB target in the portal stayed in the ACC with his old offensive coordinator and Cowboy safety Jason Taylor is headed to the pros. • If you’re looking...
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 56-46 Loss to Texas
STILLWATER — The Cowboys had a Top 10 team reeling in front of them, but they couldn’t finish the job. Oklahoma State fell to No. 6 Texas 56-46 on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. It was an ugly first half in particular, but the Cowboys’ defense was able to keep them in it. But the offense struggled mightily to take advantage of that solid defensive play. Here are five thoughts on the game.
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Storm Back to Beat Oregon State
OSU went on the road this Sunday to wrestle Oregon State and former Cowboy Chris Pendleton. The Beavers were ready to go and gave Oklahoma State fits early, but the Cowboys stormed back for the team win. The dual opened at 149 with a MAJ DEC for Victor Voinovich, which...
Former Oklahoma State Safety Kanion Williams Commits to Tulsa
There has been quite a bit of movement on the turnpike between Stillwater and Tulsa this transfer season. Former Oklahoma State safety Kanion Williams announced Sunday he intends to transfer to Tulsa, becoming the second former Cowboy to do so along with wide receiver Braylin Presley. But the Cowboys have also taken a few from the Golden Hurricane: linebacker Justin Wright and defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow.
Utah Tech Defensive Line Transfer Justin Kirkland Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys’ staff has pulled a player out of the portal on back-to-back days. After Oklahoma State picked up a commitment from UMass transfer tight end Josiah Johnson on Thursday night, Utah Tech defensive lineman Justin Kirkland announced his commitment to the Pokes on Friday afternoon. Listed at 6-foot-4,...
Tulsa football announces pair of OSU assistants as additions to Kevin Wilson's staff
Kevin Wilson is at Tulsa after taking the head coaching job following the 2022 season. Now, Wilson is constructing his coaching staff for the Golden Hurricane. On Friday, Tulsa officially introduced a pair of additions to Wilson’s defensive coaching staff that are following him from Columbus. Matt Guerrieri will be Tulsa’s new DC and safeties coach while Koy McFarland is the new linebackers coach for the program.
Kirk, Hall win gold in Cushing; Jays to challenge a pair of No. 1 ranked teams
There’s no doubt Guthrie head coach Jadon Davenport is giving his program every opportunity to be competitive come postseason time. The latest schedule monster was the annual Cushing Tournament. The schedule monster continues this week. The Jays moved five wrestlers to day two of the highly competitive tournament that...
Midwest City Carl Albert pulls away from Bixby to claim ConocoPhillips Arvest Invitational boys championship
By Ty Loftis BARTLESVILLE - Championship Saturday lived up to the hype at the ConocoPhillips Arvest Invitational in Bartlesville, with each team showing why they deserved to be invited to play in the prestigious tournament. Boys ChampionshipMidwest City Carl Albert 58, Bixby 49The ...
Oklahoma State professor wins national award for unique groundwater research
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State professor Dr. Todd Halihan was recently awarded the highest honor in groundwater research by the American Institute of Hydrology. The Charles V. Theis Award was given to Halihan for his MRI-like approach to surveying groundwater, OSU said in a news release. Halihan is a professor in the Boone Pickens School of Geology.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
Oklahoma National Guard mourns death of guardsman killed in crash 6 days after proposing to fiancé
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma National Guard is mourning the loss of a guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash on New Year's Eve. Authorities announced in a news release that Spc. Mark Calcut Jr. died on Dec. 31. He was a member of Detachment 1, Company C, 3rd Security and Support Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment.
Jail bookings Dec. 30-Jan. 6
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 30- Jan. 6 include:. Emery Jewell Barker, 34, Bridgeway hold. Andrew Lee Barton, 37, Ponca City, burglary, robbery, eluding police. Winston Whitecrow Brester, 30, Quapaw, Quapaw hold. Tamika Denise Brookins, 35, Crescent,...
Outdoor retailer announces new store in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A specialty outdoor retailer announced it’s adding a new location to west Tulsa. REI Co-op will open a new store at West 71st Street and Elwood Avenue, which will be its second location in the state. The store’s other location is in Oklahoma City.
A Look Ahead For What's Coming To Oklahoma City In 2023
A lot is going on in Oklahoma City in 2023; whether that's restaurant openings or attractions, there is something for everybody. It's a sight to see from I-35 that the $40 million Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine is set to open its doors this year. Flying in and out of the...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
“We simply cannot manage,” OKC in desperate need of animal adoptions
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is in need of adoptions more than ever because they are busting at the seams.
