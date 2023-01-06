ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer

The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 56-46 Loss to Texas

STILLWATER — The Cowboys had a Top 10 team reeling in front of them, but they couldn’t finish the job. Oklahoma State fell to No. 6 Texas 56-46 on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. It was an ugly first half in particular, but the Cowboys’ defense was able to keep them in it. But the offense struggled mightily to take advantage of that solid defensive play. Here are five thoughts on the game.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Storm Back to Beat Oregon State

OSU went on the road this Sunday to wrestle Oregon State and former Cowboy Chris Pendleton. The Beavers were ready to go and gave Oklahoma State fits early, but the Cowboys stormed back for the team win. The dual opened at 149 with a MAJ DEC for Victor Voinovich, which...
CORVALLIS, OR
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Oklahoma State Safety Kanion Williams Commits to Tulsa

There has been quite a bit of movement on the turnpike between Stillwater and Tulsa this transfer season. Former Oklahoma State safety Kanion Williams announced Sunday he intends to transfer to Tulsa, becoming the second former Cowboy to do so along with wide receiver Braylin Presley. But the Cowboys have also taken a few from the Golden Hurricane: linebacker Justin Wright and defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow.
TULSA, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Utah Tech Defensive Line Transfer Justin Kirkland Commits to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys’ staff has pulled a player out of the portal on back-to-back days. After Oklahoma State picked up a commitment from UMass transfer tight end Josiah Johnson on Thursday night, Utah Tech defensive lineman Justin Kirkland announced his commitment to the Pokes on Friday afternoon. Listed at 6-foot-4,...
STILLWATER, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Tulsa football announces pair of OSU assistants as additions to Kevin Wilson's staff

Kevin Wilson is at Tulsa after taking the head coaching job following the 2022 season. Now, Wilson is constructing his coaching staff for the Golden Hurricane. On Friday, Tulsa officially introduced a pair of additions to Wilson’s defensive coaching staff that are following him from Columbus. Matt Guerrieri will be Tulsa’s new DC and safeties coach while Koy McFarland is the new linebackers coach for the program.
TULSA, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Kirk, Hall win gold in Cushing; Jays to challenge a pair of No. 1 ranked teams

There’s no doubt Guthrie head coach Jadon Davenport is giving his program every opportunity to be competitive come postseason time. The latest schedule monster was the annual Cushing Tournament. The schedule monster continues this week. The Jays moved five wrestlers to day two of the highly competitive tournament that...
GUTHRIE, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma State professor wins national award for unique groundwater research

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State professor Dr. Todd Halihan was recently awarded the highest honor in groundwater research by the American Institute of Hydrology. The Charles V. Theis Award was given to Halihan for his MRI-like approach to surveying groundwater, OSU said in a news release. Halihan is a professor in the Boone Pickens School of Geology.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Dec. 30-Jan. 6

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 30- Jan. 6 include:. Emery Jewell Barker, 34, Bridgeway hold. Andrew Lee Barton, 37, Ponca City, burglary, robbery, eluding police. Winston Whitecrow Brester, 30, Quapaw, Quapaw hold. Tamika Denise Brookins, 35, Crescent,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Outdoor retailer announces new store in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A specialty outdoor retailer announced it’s adding a new location to west Tulsa. REI Co-op will open a new store at West 71st Street and Elwood Avenue, which will be its second location in the state. The store’s other location is in Oklahoma City.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

A Look Ahead For What's Coming To Oklahoma City In 2023

A lot is going on in Oklahoma City in 2023; whether that's restaurant openings or attractions, there is something for everybody. It's a sight to see from I-35 that the $40 million Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine is set to open its doors this year. Flying in and out of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy